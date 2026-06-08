Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Explorer vor Durchbruch? 2 Kilometer Anomalie - trifft diese Aktie jetzt den Jackpot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.06.2026 14:30 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stark Power Ltd.: Stark Power to Acquire Sagebrush Infrastructure Partners, Securing 5.6 GW U.S. Data Center Pipeline

Acquisition creates a premier "Time-to-Power" platform in the Central U.S., backed by an industry-leading development team.

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stark Power Ltd. (TASE: STRK) ("Stark Power" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Sagebrush Infrastructure Partners, LLC ("SAGE"), a premier developer of hyperscale data centers and co-located natural gas fired power plants.

The acquisition accelerates Stark Power's strategy of addressing hyperscale data centers' critical "time-to-power" need, by securing differentiated infrastructure across the Central U.S.

Strategic Portfolio

The SAGE portfolio currently consists of five hyperscale data center campuses in active development across the Central U.S., representing an aggregate IT capacity of approximately 5.6 GW. To support these substantial power requirements, SAGE is concurrently developing co-located natural gas fired power plants designed to provide dedicated, reliable power delivery and mitigate broader grid constraints.

The portfolio is anchored by Sagebrush 1, an advanced project benefiting from substantial adjacent utility-scale power infrastructure currently under construction. This strategic positioning provides the project with a phased pathway to support over 1.5 GW of IT capacity.

Leadership and Execution Capabilities

A core driver of the acquisition is the integration of SAGE's highly experienced founding team: Todd Cater, Timothy Dertzbaugh, and Michael Whalen. The founders bring a proven, specialized track record in U.S. energy infrastructure, having successfully developed and monetized 4.2 GW of energy projects prior to founding SAGE. The team provides Stark Power with immediate, institutional-grade execution capabilities across site origination, complex grid interconnections, and the development of co-located power solutions. Stark Power itself was founded by senior industry executives with deep experience at leading energy and infrastructure companies, including Enlight Renewable Energy and Nofar Energy.

"Where power meets AI, execution is defined by the ability to deliver infrastructure at scale and with certainty," said Michael Avidan, Chief Executive Officer of Stark Power. "The acquisition of SAGE is a transformative milestone. By integrating SAGE's deep development pipeline and proven leadership team, we are exceptionally positioned to deliver the 'Powered Land' solution required by the world's largest hyperscalers."

Supported by Leading Institutional Capital

To support the advancement of the SAGE portfolio and Stark Power's broader U.S. expansion strategy, the Company recently secured approximately NIS 430 million (assuming full exercise of the related securities) or approximately USD 140 million, from leading Israeli institutional investors. This capital base is expected to provide Stark Power with the resources to advance SAGE's development pipeline and pursue additional opportunities across U.S. power and data center infrastructure.

What's Next

With strong financial backing, and a proven execution team, Stark Power is well-positioned to continue and grow through additional transactions in the near term. Alongside leading Israeli institutional investors, the Company intends to evaluate additional U.S. power and infrastructure opportunities, further reinforcing its strategy of powering the world's largest hyperscalers.

Investor & Media Contact:
Yosef Lefkovitz
Chief Financial Officer, Stark Power Ltd.
[email protected]

SOURCE Stark Power Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.