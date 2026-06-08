Primior Holdings Reports Q1 2026 Revenue Growth of 50% as Gaia Marketplace Expands Client Base

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primior Holdings Inc. (OTCMKT: PTKN) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, highlighted by revenue growth, profitability, and continued expansion of the Gaia Marketplace ecosystem. Primior continues to execute on its strategy of integrating real estate, capital markets, and tokenization into a unified platform designed to create long-term shareholder value.

Q1 2026 Highlights (Unaudited)

• Total revenue: $742,916, up 50.2% YoY

• Gross profit: $532,165

• Gross margin: 71.6%

• Net income: $220,468, up 28.2% year-over-year

• Total assets: $31.5 million

• Capitalized Gaia technology platform: $4.45 million

During the quarter, Primior continued expanding Gaia Marketplace, its real-world asset tokenization platform. The Company generated initial marketplace fee and tokenization service revenue while onboarding additional issuers expected to launch on the platform in the coming months.

Gaia has attracted interest from real estate sponsors, fund managers, and private companies seeking access to tokenized capital formation and digital asset infrastructure. Management believes the platform is well-positioned to capitalize on growing demand for tokenized securities and alternative investment opportunities.

The Company is further evaluating strategic investments designed to expand its asset base and strengthen shareholder value, including potential participation in future real estate and private market opportunities.

"Tokenization, capital raising, businesses, private equity, and real estate are increasingly converging into a single ecosystem," said Johnney Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primior Holdings. "We believe Primior is uniquely positioned to participate in this evolution by combining institutional-quality assets, capital markets expertise, and blockchain infrastructure under one platform."

About Primior Holdings Inc.

Primior Holdings Inc. (OTCMKT: PTKN) advances next-generation financial solutions through GAIA, its proprietary RWA tokenization platform, and is also the holding company of Primior Inc., which leads a development pipeline of over $300M and is part of the broader Primior Group, spanning Investment in both private and equity markets with services including investment banking, asset management, and advisory.

Forward-Looking Statements and No Offer Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, including statements regarding the GAIA platform, market opportunity, development pipeline, and anticipated corporate actions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.



