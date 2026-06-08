Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Explorer vor Durchbruch? 2 Kilometer Anomalie - trifft diese Aktie jetzt den Jackpot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Primior Holdings Reports Q1 2026 Revenue Growth of 50% as Gaia Marketplace Expands Client Base

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primior Holdings Inc. (OTCMKT: PTKN) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, highlighted by revenue growth, profitability, and continued expansion of the Gaia Marketplace ecosystem. Primior continues to execute on its strategy of integrating real estate, capital markets, and tokenization into a unified platform designed to create long-term shareholder value.

Q1 2026 Highlights (Unaudited)

• Total revenue: $742,916, up 50.2% YoY

• Gross profit: $532,165

• Gross margin: 71.6%

• Net income: $220,468, up 28.2% year-over-year

• Total assets: $31.5 million

• Capitalized Gaia technology platform: $4.45 million

During the quarter, Primior continued expanding Gaia Marketplace, its real-world asset tokenization platform. The Company generated initial marketplace fee and tokenization service revenue while onboarding additional issuers expected to launch on the platform in the coming months.

Gaia has attracted interest from real estate sponsors, fund managers, and private companies seeking access to tokenized capital formation and digital asset infrastructure. Management believes the platform is well-positioned to capitalize on growing demand for tokenized securities and alternative investment opportunities.

The Company is further evaluating strategic investments designed to expand its asset base and strengthen shareholder value, including potential participation in future real estate and private market opportunities.

"Tokenization, capital raising, businesses, private equity, and real estate are increasingly converging into a single ecosystem," said Johnney Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primior Holdings. "We believe Primior is uniquely positioned to participate in this evolution by combining institutional-quality assets, capital markets expertise, and blockchain infrastructure under one platform."

About Primior Holdings Inc.

Primior Holdings Inc. (OTCMKT: PTKN) advances next-generation financial solutions through GAIA, its proprietary RWA tokenization platform, and is also the holding company of Primior Inc., which leads a development pipeline of over $300M and is part of the broader Primior Group, spanning Investment in both private and equity markets with services including investment banking, asset management, and advisory.

Forward-Looking Statements and No Offer Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, including statements regarding the GAIA platform, market opportunity, development pipeline, and anticipated corporate actions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.