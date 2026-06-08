Alpha Modus Corp.: Alpha Modus Completes Previously Announced Conversion of Series C Preferred Stock, Further Simplifying Capital Structure and Aligning Shareholder Interests

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc - ("Alpha Modus") ( NASDAQ: AMOD ) ("Alpha Modus" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-driven retail technology and financial services infrastructure, today announced the completion of the previously disclosed conversion of approximately 3.87 million shares of Series C Preferred Stock held by one of the Alessi family trusts into shares of the Company's common stock.

The transaction, first announced by the Company in April 2026 , represents the conversion of approximately 90% of the Company's outstanding Series C Preferred Stock and marks the successful execution of a key component of Alpha Modus' broader capital structure transformation strategy.

The conversion materially simplifies the Company's capital structure by eliminating the vast majority of its remaining legacy preferred equity, reducing mezzanine equity on the balance sheet, and supporting the Company's plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards.

"Earlier this year, we announced a plan to simplify our capital structure, strengthen our balance sheet and support our path to Nasdaq compliance. Today, we are executing that plan," said William Alessi, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus.

Mr. Alessi continued, "This is not a financing event. It is the conversion of legacy preferred securities into common equity, placing the overwhelming majority of insider ownership alongside our shareholders in a single class of stock."

The Company believes the conversion strengthens its financial profile, further aligns one of its largest shareholder groups with common shareholders, and represents another meaningful step toward achieving its long-term strategic objectives.

"This action reflects confidence in the future of Alpha Modus," Alessi continued. "The Alessi family trusts have elected to transition their ownership into common equity because we believe in the long-term opportunity before us. Our success will be measured by the same outcomes that matter to every common shareholder."

The Company continues to execute on multiple strategic initiatives, including the expansion of Alpha Cash , advancement of its intellectual property licensing, and commercialization of its AI-driven retail technology platform ARIA the Adaptive Retail Intelligence Architecture

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ("Alpha Modus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented "closed-loop" retail AI framework, Sense ? Decide ? Deliver ? Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ("Alpha Modus") cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com