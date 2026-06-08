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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2026 16:46 Uhr
124 Leser
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Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet expands content offering through Kalamba Games partnership

LONDON, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top online gaming operator NetBet has bolstered its content offering with a new partnership with Kalamba Games, facilitated via Relax's Silver Bullet aggregation platform.

As part of this agreement, a range of Kalamba Games' slot titles will be made available to NetBet players. This integration allows seamless access to high-performing content, combining innovative mechanics with proven revenue-driving features.

Over the past ten years, Kalamba Games has built a reputation for creating titles that balance entertainment with strong commercial performance. Its focus on game design innovation and player retention has positioned it as a valuable addition to any operator's portfolio.

NetBet users will soon be able to explore Kalamba Games' diverse catalogue, including Piggy Bank Plunder Hold and Win, Carnival Express 7s and Emerald Glory 7s. These titles will add a new dimension to their extensive and easily accessible library.

Claudia Georgevici, PR Manager at NetBet, said: "Partnering with Kalamba Games means we can further strengthen our content offering with innovative and high-performing titles. Kalamba's ability to merge social casino elements with real-money gameplay creates a unique player experience that aligns perfectly with our strategies."

Giovanna Calà, Head of Business Development at Kalamba Games added: "Collaborating with NetBet gives us the opportunity to expand our reach, and bring our games to a broader audience. NetBet's strong brand and international presence make them an excellent partner, and we're excited to see our titles resonate with their players."

About NetBet: Founded in 2001, NetBet combines decades of industry expertise with a strong focus on regulated markets to deliver trusted, innovative online gaming experiences. NetBet has built a reputation for security, fairness, and reliability, while maintaining a commitment to cutting-edge entertainment. Designed for players who value both excitement and trust, NetBet offers a diverse portfolio of casino content that consistently drives engagement and long-term loyalty across a global audience.

About Kalamba Games: Founded in 2016, Kalamba Games combines regulated-market focus, operator reach, and rapid creative output to deliver high-performing casino content that drives both retention and revenue. Built for partners who demand compliance, distribution muscle, and standout mechanics, Kalamba is a proven supplier which delivers both great player experiences and outstanding commercial performance via its own proprietary BullsEye RGS remote gaming server.

For more information contact pr@netbet.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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