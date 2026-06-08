AI Era Corp.: AI Era Corp Enters into Agreement with BCII Enterprises Inc. to License Coupon and Super Coupon Technology Platform

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA) today announced that it has entered into a Purchase and Technology Services Agreement with BCII Enterprises Inc. (OTC: BCII) to license its Coupon and Super Coupon technology platform, together with access to a 300 million token ecosystem.

Under the terms of the agreement, AERA will issue 60 million tokens, representing 20% of the total 300 million token supply, as the license fee. The remaining tokens will be deployed over a five-year period to support shareholder engagement and ecosystem development initiatives.

Strategic Integration with UFilm.ai Platform

A key component of the agreement is the planned integration of the BCII token technology with AERA's flagship UFilm.ai SaaS platform. The Company intends to leverage the token as a utility mechanism to enhance user engagement, retention, and monetization within its AI content creation ecosystem. This includes potential applications such as subscription discounts, usage credit rewards, and priority access for token holders, creating a direct linkage between token ownership and real-world usage of AERA's core AI products.

This integration is expected to provide AERA with a scalable tool to drive platform adoption and user loyalty, while simultaneously giving the token a tangible utility beyond traditional shareholder dividend programs. The Company sees significant potential in using this technology to create measurable engagement benefits across its growing user base.

Key Benefits to AERA

No cash consideration and no dilution to AERA's outstanding common stock

Structured five-year token distribution program to support long-term shareholder engagement

Potential balance sheet recognition of digital assets, supported by an independent accounting opinion from CFO Squad

Token reversion mechanism, whereby exercised or expired tokens automatically return to AERA's unrestricted corporate treasury

Full discretion over program launch timing, aligned with the Company's NASDAQ uplisting progress

Direct integration pathway with UFilm.ai to create measurable user engagement and retention benefits

Fred Deng, President of AERA, commented:

"This agreement provides AERA with access to a structured token technology that we believe can be meaningfully integrated into our UFilm.ai platform. We see significant potential in using this tool to enhance user engagement and create additional value across our AI content ecosystem."

Further details regarding the agreement and planned integration will be disclosed in the Company's future SEC filings as appropriate.

About AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA)

AI Era Corp (OTC: AERA) is a New York-based agentic AI company focused on the entertainment industry. Through its UFilm.ai platform, the Company develops agentic AI solutions for long-form and short-form series script content creation. In addition, AERA operates a content supply chain for short-form drama scripts and narrative text, which are supplied for training AI models, including narrative and storytelling AI systems. AERA operates a physical movie theater and distribution hub in New York, providing a unique link between traditional cinema and next-gen AI technology. AERA is an innovator delivering advanced agentic AI solutions through its flagship UFilm.ai Creator Ecosystem.

Visit: www.ufilm.ai | www.abcinemasny.com | www.aieraco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company's management team changes, strategic transformation, and operational performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release.

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