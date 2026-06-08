Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Miyo Yamashita, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation ("The PMCF"), Canada's largest cancer charity, and members of the organization, joined Phil Matthews, Executive Director, Equity Markets, Trading and Business Intelligence and Gavin Morris, Vice President, TMX Datalinx Proprietary Data and Infrastructure of TMX Group, to open the market and promote the upcoming Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Ride cycling event.





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On June 13th and 14th, more than 5,000 riders will participate in one of Canada's largest athletic fundraisers, cycling more than 200 km to raise funds for life-saving cancer research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. Cancer is the leading cause of death in Canada and the second leading cause of death around the world. Through events like The Ride, The Princess Margaret is changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefiting patients throughout Canada and around the world.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300509

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange