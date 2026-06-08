As The Estée Lauder Companies' (NYSE: EL) Whitman manufacturing facility celebrates its 60th anniversary, the company today announced a strategic investment that will strengthen its UK manufacturing network, further reinforcing its long-standing commitment to British craftsmanship, innovation, and growth in prestige fragrance.

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From left to right: Jo Dancey, Global Brand President, Jo Malone London; Alex Gregorian, SVP, Global Manufacturing Engineering; Roberto Canevari, Chief Value Chain Officer; Nadine Graf, President, EUKEM; Stéphane de La Faverie, President and Chief Executive Officer; William P. Lauder, Chair of the Board of Directors; Maria Genouzos, VP, EUKEM and APAC Manufacturing; Pernilla Nyberg, SVP, General Manager, UK Ireland; Jamal Chamariq, SVP, EUKEM TR Value Chain; and Ben Smith, Whitman Plant Manager, celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Estée Lauder Companies' Whitman manufacturing facility in Petersfield, UK.

Established in 1966, Whitman is a strategic part of The Estée Lauder Companies' global manufacturing network, producing skin care and fragrance products for brands including Jo Malone London, Estée Lauder, Clinique, and La Mer. Today, the site produces more than 90 million units annually for distribution across the UK, Europe, and other select markets worldwide.

"For sixty years, Whitman has reflected the craftsmanship, quality, and innovation that have defined The Estée Lauder Companies since my grandparents founded the business," said William P. Lauder, Chair of the Board of Directors, The Estée Lauder Companies. "When my family established our manufacturing footprint here in 1966, we recognized the remarkable depth of British artisanal skill, and we are proud to continue investing in that legacy today."

As The Estée Lauder Companies continues to invest in Whitman's future, the company will integrate select luxury candle and home fragrance capabilities from long-standing partner and creator of luxury candles and scent diffusers, Contract Candles, into its UK manufacturing operations. This includes assuming the lease of one of Contract Candles' two UK facilities, welcoming approximately 50 employees into the organization over time, and adding new research and development and quality capabilities.

Following the integration, the UK will serve as the primary manufacturing base for candles across The Estée Lauder Companies' prestige brand portfolio worldwide, including the Jo Malone London, TOM FORD and AERIN brands. The investment enhances operational control and long-term resilience in a strategically important category while reinforcing the UK as a center of excellence for fragrance craftsmanship and manufacturing.

Speaking during Whitman's 60th anniversary celebration, Roberto Canevari, Executive Vice President, Chief Value Chain Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies, said: "The UK plays a significant role in our global manufacturing network, and this investment in candle and home fragrance manufacturing reflects our continued commitment to British craftsmanship and innovation. Bringing these activities more closely into our manufacturing network will strengthen resilience and support our ability to continue delivering the exceptional quality and artistry that define our brands."

Home fragrance continues to represent a growth opportunity across The Estée Lauder Companies' portfolio of fragrance brands, driven by expanding consumer interest in premium scent experiences and elevated home environments. This is particularly notable for Jo Malone London, a quintessentially British brand and the number-one luxury home fragrance brand in the UK across home scents and fragrance ancillaries. Six of the UK's top 10 home fragrance franchises also belong to Jo Malone London.The brand's iconic candles are expertly crafted in the UK reflecting a longstanding commitment to British craftsmanship and artisanal expertise.

The integration of these activities further strengthens The Estée Lauder Companies' manufacturing ecosystem and reinforces the company's commitment to resilient, high-quality UK manufacturing within its broader global manufacturing network.

Since fiscal 2020, The Estée Lauder Companies has invested $72 million in its Whitman facility across automation, quality systems, sustainability initiatives, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, alongside apprenticeship and STEM outreach programs in partnership with local universities.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The Company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD, and BALMAIN Beauty.

*Source: Circana, LLC, UK Prestige Beauty, Fragrance Category, Fragrance Home Scents and Fragranced Ancillaries Combined, (Excluding Non-Branded Home Scents) Parent Brand, ELC Luxury Definition 2026, Sterling Sales, April 2025 March 2026.

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