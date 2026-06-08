Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Plant-based Proteins Market to Reach US$ 38.1 Bn by 2033 as Demand for Healthier and Sustainable Nutrition Accelerates | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plant-based proteins market is witnessing strong growth, expected to be valued at around US$ 22.5 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 38.1 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This expansion is fueled by rising health awareness, growing lactose intolerance, and increasing demand for sustainable food systems. Plant-based proteins offer nutritional benefits, allergen-friendly options, and lower environmental impact, making them attractive to both consumers and food manufacturers.

Rising Lactose Intolerance and Dairy Sensitivity Drive Market Expansion

The growing prevalence of lactose intolerance and dairy sensitivity worldwide is creating significant opportunities for plant-based protein manufacturers. Consumers are increasingly seeking protein alternatives that support digestive health while providing essential nutrition. According to health authorities, nearly 68% of the global population experiences some degree of lactose malabsorption, creating a large consumer base for non-dairy protein products.

This shift is particularly evident in Asia, Africa, and parts of Latin America, where dairy digestion challenges are widespread. Plant-based proteins derived from soy, pea, rice, and wheat are increasingly incorporated into beverages, protein powders, dairy alternatives, and functional snacks. Their ability to deliver protein without common dairy-related digestive issues makes them highly appealing across diverse consumer groups.

Sales of plant-based dairy alternatives and protein-enriched beverages continued to grow globally, supporting increased demand for high-quality protein ingredients. Manufacturers are responding by improving taste profiles, texture, and amino acid composition to better compete with traditional animal proteins.

Beyond dairy alternatives, plant-based proteins are finding applications in clinical nutrition, infant nutrition, and healthy aging products. As consumers become more conscious of ingredient transparency and digestive wellness, demand for plant-based protein solutions continues to accelerate across developed and emerging markets.

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Key Highlights

The global plant-based proteins market is projected to grow from US$ 22.5 billion in 2026 to US$ 38.1 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

North America remains the leading regional market, accounting for approximately 42% of global market share, supported by strong consumer demand for health-focused and clean-label protein products.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, expanding at a CAGR of 11.3% through 2033, driven by rising lactose intolerance and growing adoption of vegan and flexitarian diets.

Soy protein dominates the market with an estimated 36% share, benefiting from its balanced amino acid profile, scalability, and versatility across multiple food and beverage applications.

Rising prevalence of lactose intolerance and dairy sensitivity, affecting nearly 68% of the global population, continues to accelerate demand for plant-based protein alternatives.

Growth of Sports Nutrition and Active-Lifestyle Products Creates New Opportunities

The rapid expansion of sports nutrition and active-lifestyle products is emerging as another major driver for the plant-based proteins market. Athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious consumers increasingly seek protein sources that support muscle recovery, performance, and overall wellness without allergens or digestive discomfort.

The global fitness and wellness movement gained further momentum during 2024 and 2025, driving demand for protein shakes, ready-to-drink beverages, nutrition bars, and functional foods formulated with plant-based proteins. Pea protein isolates, soy protein concentrates, and blended protein formulations are becoming popular due to their improved functionality, high protein content, and enhanced digestibility.

Advancements in protein extraction and processing technologies have enabled manufacturers to develop high-purity, high-solubility protein isolates that offer better taste and texture. These innovations allow plant proteins to perform effectively in premium sports nutrition applications while meeting consumer expectations for clean-label ingredients.

Key Highlight: Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) and CDIC Partner to Advance Pea Protein Innovation in 2025

In July 2025, a major development in the plant-based proteins market was the launch of a new pilot project between Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) and the Seven Oaks Hospital Chronic Disease Innovation Centre (CDIC), supported by Protein Industries Canada. The partners committed a total investment of C$48.7 million to develop new pea protein ingredients and finished food products using Canadian-grown peas. The initiative aims to meet rising demand for plant-based protein alternatives that deliver strong taste and nutritional performance.

As part of the collaboration, LDC has developed a pea protein isolate that will be produced at its new processing facility in Yorkton, Saskatchewan. CDIC will evaluate the ingredient in a range of food products, focusing on sensory characteristics and potential health benefits, particularly for older adults managing muscle loss and sarcopenia. The partners will also work to improve the digestibility of finished products for an aging population.

The project is designed to expand the availability of nutritious plant-based protein options while strengthening Canada's domestic food supply chain. Beyond human food applications, the pea protein ingredient and its co-products, including pea starch and pea fiber, are expected to support additional food and feed applications, creating new market opportunities for Canadian pea growers.

The partnership also supports broader industry development through investment in value-added processing. The initiative demonstrates how collaboration between ingredient manufacturers and health-focused research organizations can accelerate innovation in plant-based nutrition while addressing the needs of specific consumer groups.

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Segmentation Insights: Soy Protein Maintains Leadership through Superior Functionality and Broad Application Base

Soy protein remains the leading source segment in the global plant-based proteins market, accounting for approximately 36% of total market value. Its dominance stems from a complete amino acid profile, strong emulsification capabilities, excellent solubility, and cost-effective production at scale. Food and beverage manufacturers widely utilize soy protein across protein powders, dairy alternatives, meat substitutes, bakery products, and functional nutrition formulations. The ingredient's versatility, established supply chain, and ability to meet both nutritional and sensory requirements continue to strengthen its market position. Growing consumer demand for high-protein, plant-based foods further supports soy protein's leadership across developed and emerging markets.

Regional Insights: North America Leads While Asia Pacific Records Fastest Growth

North America holds the largest share of the plant-based proteins market, accounting for approximately 42% of global value. Strong consumer awareness regarding health, sustainability, and alternative nutrition continues to drive demand across the United States and Canada. Major ingredient manufacturers are expanding production capacities while introducing innovative clean-label protein solutions for food and beverage applications.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% through 2033. China and India are emerging as major consumption centers due to rising health consciousness, growing lactose intolerance, urbanization, and expanding middle-class populations. Increasing adoption of vegan and flexitarian diets further supports market growth throughout the region.

Europe maintains strong demand driven by sustainability initiatives, regulatory support for alternative proteins, and increasing interest in plant-based diets. Latin America and the Middle East are also experiencing rising consumption as consumers explore healthier and environmentally conscious food choices.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include ADM, Roquette, Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, and Tate & Lyle.

ADM continues to expand its plant protein portfolio through innovation and strategic investments. In December 2025, the company showcased advanced plant-based protein solutions and functional ingredients at Fi Europe 2025, reinforcing its commitment to next-generation food applications.

Roquette focuses on product diversification and premium protein offerings. In June 2025, the company expanded its NUTRALYS plant protein portfolio with new textured wheat protein solutions designed for meat alternatives and functional foods.

Cargill emphasizes supply chain integration and sustainable sourcing strategies to strengthen its global plant protein business.

Tate & Lyle continues to develop specialty protein solutions targeting nutrition, wellness, and performance-focused applications.

Across the industry, companies are prioritizing product innovation, protein functionality improvements, sustainability initiatives, and strategic partnerships to strengthen market position and meet evolving consumer preferences.

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Market Segmentation

By Source

Soy

Wheat

Pea

Rice

Spirulina

Others

By Form

Isolates

Concentrates

Hydrolysates

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By End-user

Functional Foods

Snacks & Cereals

Dairy Alternatives

Bakery & Confectionery

Animal Feed

Sports Nutrition

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Get More Insights - Related Food Ingredients & Additives Market:

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Pea Protein Market by Product Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Hydrolysate), Nature (Organic, Conventional) Application (Sports & Clinical Nutrition, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & personal care, Others), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), and Regional Analysis from 2026 - 2033

Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Market By Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Rice, Corn, Others), Form (Powder, Liquid, Paste), Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Infant Formula, Functional Nutraceuticals, Others), and Regional Analysis for 2025 - 2032

Vegetable Protein Market by Source (Soya, Pea, Wheat, Rice), Form (Dry, Liquid), Product (Protein Isolates, Concentrates, Textures), Application (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Nutraceuticals & Pharmaceuticals), and Regional Analysis 2026 - 2033

Plant-based Bars Market by Product Type (Protein Bars, Granola/Cereal Bars, Energy Bars, Fruit and Nut Bars, Others), by Nature (Organic, Conventional), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail), by Regional Analysis, 2026 - 2033

Plant Protein Ingredients Market by Product Type (Pea, Soybean, Wheat, Bean, Peanut, Legume, Others), Functionality (Emulsification and Stabilizing, Foaming, Nutrition, Adhesion, Others), Application, End-user, and Regional Analysis for 2026 - 2033

Organic Pea Protein Market by Source (Yellow Pea, Chickpea, Fava bean, Blends), by Form (Isolates, Concentrates, Hydrolysate), by End Use (Functional Foods & Beverages, Sports & Performance Nutrition, Meat Alternatives & Plant-Based Foods, Infant & Early Life Nutrition, Animal Feed & Pet Nutrition, Others), by Regional Analysis, 2026 - 2033

Potato Protein Market by Product Type (Potato Protein Isolate, Potato Protein Concentrate), by Nature (Organic, Conventional), End-user (Food & Beverage, Animal Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Infant Formula), and Regional Analysis, 2026 - 2033

Alternative Proteins Market is segmented by Product Type (Plant-Based Proteins, Microbial Proteins, Insect-Based Proteins, Cell-Based Proteins), End-user (Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements & Sports Nutrition, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed, Pet Food, Others), Sales Channel (B2B, B2C), and by Regional Analysis, 2026 - 2033

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