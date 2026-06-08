Money20/20, the world's leading fintech show and the place where money does business, celebrated a major milestone with its 10th Europe edition, convening more than 7,500 attendees, one in three at C-suite level, and over 2,300 companies from over 105 countries in Amsterdam, for three days of industry-defining announcements, strategic partnerships, and dealmaking that set the agenda for the future of financial services. Featuring more than 450 speakers across six stages, Money20/20 Europe welcomed leaders from banking, fintech, payments, policy, technology and digital assets to explore the forces reshaping the future of money.

"This year's show demonstrated that financial services have entered a new phase of transformation," said Bryony Naylor, Vice President of Money20/20 Europe. "Across the show floor and on stage, we saw leaders move beyond discussing what's next to actively building it. From AI and digital identity to financial sovereignty and digital assets, the conversations and partnerships formed in Amsterdam will influence the direction of the industry."

Throughout the show, some of the most influential voices in global finance, technology and policy took to the stage, including Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Klarna; Onur Genç, CEO of BBVA; Marguerite Bérard, CEO of ABN AMRO; Kelly Devine, President, Europe at Mastercard; Yoni Assia, CEO and Co-Founder of eToro; Francesca Carlesi, CEO of Revolut UK; Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO of Kraken; Simonas Krepšta, Board Member of the Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA); Sarah Wynn-Williams, technology policy expert and bestselling author and many others.

Policy20, the invitation only round table sessions, convened more than 40 senior policymakers, regulators, central banks, and industry leaders for a high-level forum examining how regulatory coordination, interoperability, and trust can support innovation across an increasingly interconnected global financial ecosystem.

Money20/20 Europe also showcased six startups defining the future of fintech through its Start-Up Media Session and Startup Hub, the premier platform for early- and growth-stage fintechs to gain visibility, forge critical connections, and accelerate their path to scale. Aviel Intelligence, a UK-based anti-scam intelligence company that identifies and engages with active scammers at scale using AI-powered synthetic personas to extract live mule accounts in real-time, won the industry-leading Start-Up Pitch Competition, earning recognition on one of fintech's most influential stages. The other selected companies, Fraudio, Vouchsafe, Softbees, SAPI, and Serene presented breakthrough innovation across AI-native finance, fraud prevention, digital assets, trust infrastructure, and modular banking technology.

Across more than 100 hours of content, speakers explored the rise of AI and the Agentic Age, the future of European competitiveness, cross-border payments, digital identity, cybersecurity, embedded finance and the evolution of financial infrastructure. Discussions around financial sovereignty, digital assets and the future role of stablecoins emerged as some of the defining themes of the week.

European financial sovereignty was discussed throughout the show, with leaders from across banking, payments, technology and policy examining how Europe can strengthen its financial infrastructure, accelerate innovation and maintain strategic autonomy in an increasingly competitive global environment. Conversations highlighted the importance of resilient payment systems, digital identity frameworks, and homegrown innovation in shaping Europe's financial future.

Digital assets also moved firmly into mainstream conversation. Industry leaders explored the growing role of stablecoins, tokenized assets and blockchain-based financial infrastructure, alongside the increasing convergence of traditional finance and decentralized finance.

Reflecting this shift, Money20/20 launched The New Intersection of Money: Where TradFi and DeFi Converge, a new book co-authored by Scarlett Sieber, Ian Fong, Tina Loncaric, Kinga Swiderska, Dhanum Nursigadoo, and Virginia Pereira Alvarez, addressing how established financial institutions and decentralized financial networks are coming together to reshape payments, liquidity, asset ownership and the broader financial ecosystem. The publication brings together insights from leaders across banking, fintech, digital assets and policy, and examines the opportunities and challenges emerging at the intersection of traditional and decentralized finance.

Artificial intelligence also remained a dominant topic throughout the show, with speakers focusing on the transition from experimentation to deployment and the impact AI is already having across customer experience, fraud prevention, compliance, risk management and operational efficiency. Conversations increasingly centered on how AI is transforming financial services from a productivity tool into a core business capability.

Money20/20 Europe will return to the RAI in Amsterdam next year on June 8-10.

About Money20/20

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Airwallex, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, GCash, Stripe, Google, Visa, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world's greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators, and media platforms convening to cut industry shaping deals, build world changing partnerships, and unlock future defining opportunities in Las Vegas (October 18-21, 2026), Amsterdam (June 8-10, 2027), Riyadh (September 14-16, 2026), and Bangkok (April 27-29, 2027). Money20/20 is where the world's fintech leaders convene to grow their brands. Money20/20 is part of Informa PLC. Follow Money20/20 on X and LinkedIn for show developments and updates.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Tina Loncaric

Global Head of Public Relations

Money20/20

tina@money2020.com

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