General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.: GA-ASI Announces Investments in Six Dutch Companies

New Slate of Business Partnerships Established Following the Last Blue Magic Netherlands Event

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) is deepening its footprint in the Dutch innovation ecosystem, with new investments in six Netherlands-based technology companies through its Blue Magic Netherlands (BMN) venturing initiative.

These new partnerships follow the latest BMN event in Eindhoven, a fast-paced, "shark tank"-style forum in which Dutch startups and scaleups pitched breakthrough technologies directly to GA-ASI decision makers. The most recent edition drew more than 350 attendees from across the country's aerospace, defense, and high-tech communities.

Building on the success of prior events, GA-ASI has selected six Dutch companies for new investment and collaboration. GA-ASI also is increasing its investment in Emergent Swarm, first discovered at BMN 2024. Emergent Swarm is partnering with GA-ASI to further mature its swarming autonomy detection capability.

"Blue Magic Netherlands is our window into the Dutch innovation ecosystem," said Brad Lunn, Managing Director, GA-ASI. "We are not just scouting ideas. We are deploying capital, engineering resources, and access to platforms to help these companies scale. We're making these new investments because it is clear to us that the Netherlands is one of the most dynamic technology hubs in Europe."

The six new GA-ASI portfolio companies are:

OPT/NET B.V. - GA-ASI, alongside its GA-Intelligence affiliate, will be working with OPT/NET to explore collaboration opportunities for a variety of AI-related missions, including drone swarm management and dark vessel detection.

Vaeridion B.V. - GA-ASI will be working with Vaeridion to evaluate their advanced battery pack technology for use in current and future GA-ASI platforms.

Touchwaves B.V. - GA-ASI will be evaluating Touchwaves' haptic technology for use in remotely piloted UAS environments to determine the potential benefits to long-duration missions and aircrew information overload.

FDCL Defence B.V. - GA-ASI and GA-Intelligence will be working with Fiducial to explore the effectiveness of the company's technology toward massively scaled low-cost future platforms.

Vydar Commercial B.V. - GA-ASI will evaluate Vydar's technology in a variety of relevant GPS-denied environments and GA-ASI and GA-EMS platforms.

Emproof B.V. - GA-ASI will evaluate the effectiveness of Emproof's data protection technology for applicability to current and future GA-ASI platforms.

GA-ASI expects to announce additional investments from the 2025 BMN cohort in the coming months, as technical evaluations and co-development discussions progress.

About Blue Magic Ventures

Blue Magic Ventures is GA-ASI's corporate venturing initiative, designed to identify, invest in, and scale breakthrough technologies from startups and innovators around the world. Through capital investment, access to platforms, and deep technical collaboration, Blue Magic Ventures accelerates the path from concept to capability for dual-use technologies.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 9 million flight hours, the Predator line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper, MQ-1C Gray Eagle, MQ-20 Avenger, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian/SeaGuardian. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

# # #

GA-ASI Media Relations

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

ASI-MediaRelations@ga-asi.com

(858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/ga-asi-announces-investments-in-six-dutch-companies-1173543