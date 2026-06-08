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WKN: 890963 | ISIN: NL0000009082 | Ticker-Symbol: KPN
Tradegate
08.06.26 | 16:15
4,361 Euro
+1,23 % +0,053
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3504,36318:27
4,3504,36218:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2026 17:54 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN notes ACM prohibition of proposed Glaspoort acquisition

KPN notes the decision by the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) to prohibit the proposed acquisition by Glaspoort of approximately 200,000 fiber-to-the-home connections from DELTA Fiber.

KPN regrets the decision. While each ACM decision should be assessed on its specific merits, the parties do not see why this relatively small transaction warrants the strongest measure available to ACM, i.e. prohibition.

KPN will review the decision with the parties to the transaction and assess possible next steps.

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN notes ACM prohibition of proposed Glaspoort acquisition
08/06/2026
KPN-N


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.