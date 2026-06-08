Auri, Inc.: Black Dragon Announces Direction Change

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCID:BDGR) ("The Company") and its Parent company AURI Inc (OTC PINK:AURI), is inviting shareholders to our growth and restructuring.

Black Dragon Resource Company (BDGR) will change direction from the press release dated 2 June, 2026.

These changes will allow Black Dragon Resource Company to focus on uplisting onto a higher market as we are in talks with several companies and SPACs in which to facilitate a merger.

The Frac Sand property within Black Dragon and the trucking company, Triumph Energy Services in which BDGR is negotiating for its acquisition, will remain in BDGR. AURI will release Black Dragon from its subsidiary status.

Also, the Tokens that are held for the Michelangelo Art replication and the Gold Mine all other assets will remain in AURI.

There is also an announcement regarding officers and directors.

Bon Haldar will remain the Interim CEO of BDGR.

Anthony Saviano will be joining us and will take the position of Chairman of the Board.

About Anthony Saviano. Anthony Saviano has consulted public companies on compliance and non-dilutive practices. Mr. Saviano has owned Oil and Gas companies, real estate companies and has run a small fund for several years.

" I am pleased to take this position as I look forward to directing BDGR onto a higher market and helping it grow. I see a lot of potential here for the shareholders, old and new as we grow this company in a proper fashion utilizing the tools at my disposal to earn and create value for the shareholders of Black Dragon Resource Company."

Edward V. Vakser will step down as Chairman and Secretary of BDGR. We thank Edward for his service to our company and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-

looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

For more info contact: Anthony Saviano 1-312-613-4564

SOURCE: Auri, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/black-dragon-bdgr-announces-direction-change-1173912