Linqu County Information Center: Fourth Yishan Forum on Health - TCM Health Conference Opens in Linqu, Shandong

WEIFANG, China, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 30, the Fourth Yishan Forum on Health · TCM Health Conference opened in Linqu County, Weifang City, Shandong Province. Renowned masters of traditional Chinese medicine, distinguished Qihuang scholars, and leading experts from across the country gathered to explore new pathways for the preservation, innovation, and industrial revitalization of TCM.

Located in the northern Yimeng Mountain region, Linqu is widely recognized as one of China's key production areas for medicinal herbs. Benefiting from favorable climate, altitude, and fertile soils, the county is home to more than 250 species of wild medicinal plants, including high-quality Salvia miltiorrhiza (Danshen) and Scutellaria baicalensis (Huangqin). According to the Linqu County Information Center, one of the event's supporting organizations, Linqu has leveraged its rich herbal resources to build the "Yishan Forum on Health" brand while harnessing technological innovation to drive industrial upgrading. Through these efforts, the county is advancing the high-quality development of its TCM sector. To date, Linqu has established 110 standardized demonstration cultivation bases and 52 specialized medicinal-herb cooperatives.

Linqu has also been actively fostering the deep integration of TCM with cultural tourism, wellness, and study tours. It has developed six premium TCM-themed wellness tourism routes and 12 experiential study-tour bases, earning national recognition as both a Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture Promotion and Education Base and a Demonstration Base for TCM Health Tourism.

In terms of public health services, Linqu continues to strengthen its grassroots TCM service system. All 17 township health centers in the county have established standardized integrated TCM service areas, while more than 1,000 medical and wellness institutions provide regular TCM care. From boosting farmers' incomes through medicinal-herb cultivation to improving public health through accessible TCM services, the industry is delivering both economic and social benefits to local residents.

Source: Linqu County Information Center

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ce3c66a-dfce-49cc-b4fa-4e0cf06cce2a

Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558