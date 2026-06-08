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ACCESS Newswire
08.06.2026 18:26 Uhr
87 Leser
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Hirsch, Gaugier & Khan Announces 2026 Scholarship

Student-athletes in Michigan can apply today for a chance to win $2,500.

SOUTHFIELD, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Hirsch, Gaugier & Khan invites qualifying Michigan student-athletes with an interest in a legal career to apply for the firm's new The Athlete's Journey to Justice Scholarship. This scholarship awards $2,500 to a student who can explain how their time as an athlete may prepare them for law school and a career in the legal profession.

Students have until December 15, 2026, to apply for The Athlete's Journey to Justice Scholarship. To apply, students should create a video no more than three minutes long answering the following questions:

  • What inspired you to pursue a career in law?

  • How has your experience as a student-athlete prepared you for law school and the legal profession?

  • What lessons from athletics, such as leadership, perseverance, teamwork, or overcoming adversity, will you carry with you into your legal career?

  • How do you hope to make an impact in the legal field?

Students' answers should be wholly original and true to their experience. The use of AI to create a scholarship video wholesale, modify a student's voice, create fake actors for a video, or otherwise misrepresent the nature of a student's application will result in that application being immediately removed from consideration.

Students can visit The Athlete's Journey to Justice Scholarship page to learn more about the qualifying criteria. Applicants must submit complete application packets for the scholarship selection committee at Hirsh, Gaugier & Khan to consider them for the $2,500 award.

The team wishes qualifying students the best of luck with their applications and looks forward to providing one outstanding student with financial support to continue their academic career.

About Hirsch, Gaugier & Khan

Michigan accident victims know to Call Hirsch First. The legal team at Hirsch, Gaugier, & Khan has worked in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Genesee, and Washtenaw counties and helped accident survivors seek the compensation they need to regain control of their lives.

The firm's Southfield personal injury lawyers have over 30 years of combined experience that they use to ensure clients feel represented in and out of civil court. Hirsch, Gaugier & Khan have secured millions of dollars in damages on behalf of victims of auto accidents, premises liability cases, and similar personal injury accidents.

Contact Hirsch, Gaugier & Khan today for a free case consultation.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Jonathan Hirsch
jon@hirschinjurylaw.com
(248) 355-0000

SOURCE: Hirsch, Gaugier & Khan



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hirsch-gaugier-and-khan-announces-2026-scholarship-1173915

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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