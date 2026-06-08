Roth Capital Partners: ROTH to Host Its 16th Annual London Conference, June 16-18, 2026

Two days of meetings connecting institutional investors with more than 80 companies across Sustainability, Technology, Energy, Metals and Mining.
Featured presentations from ARK Invest Founder and CEO Cathie Wood, ROTH Chief Economist Michael Darda, and ROTH Chief Technical Strategist JC O'Hara
LONDON, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH"), www.roth.com, will host its 16th Annual ROTH London Conference June 16-18, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane. The invitation-only event gives institutional investors two days of direct access to the leadership of more than 80 companies in the sustainability, technology, energy, metals and mining sectors.
"What ties the room together is timing," said Jesse Pichel - Managing Director and Co-Head of Roth's Sustainability Banking Team. "Across the sub sectors ROTH covers, from drones and robotics to AI infrastructure, advanced energy, and critical minerals, the hard part is no longer proving that the technology works, it is scaling it: building durable businesses, resilient supply chains, and the manufacturing to meet real demand. That move, from funding invention to funding scale, is a capital-formation story, and it is what happens when management teams sit across the table from the investors who can fund the next decade".
Meetings run as 40-minute, one-on-one and small-group sessions, giving institutional clients real time with senior management to dig into each company's operations, strategy, and growth. ROTH's sales and research teams are on site throughout to make introductions.
This year's agenda features four presentations aimed at where investors are looking. On Thursday, ARK Investment Management Founder and CEO Cathie Wood headlines with What Investors Need to Know In 2026, covering the themes behind ARK's innovation strategy: AI infrastructure, space and defense, and robotics and autonomy. On Wednesday, ROTH Chief Economist and Macrostrategist Michael Darda presents Supply Shocks, Nominal Stability, & The Fed, and Chief Technical Strategist JC O'Hara, CAIA, CMT, presents Living In A Bear Market While Investing In A Bull Market. Lowenstein Sandler also leads a Wednesday morning breakfast briefing on proposed SEC rule changes.
"London has quietly become one of our favorite weeks of the year," said Byron Roth, Executive Chairman of ROTH. "You put ambitious management teams in a room with serious investors, give them real time to actually talk, and good things follow. A lot of the sectors showing up this year are at the point where the technology is proven and the real question is scale, and scale runs on capital. There's no substitute for sitting across the table and working that out face to face."
In addition to scheduled meetings, the conference will include networking events and social gatherings intended to encourage collaboration and long-term relationship-building among institutional investors, corporate executives, and members of the broader financial community.
The conference is invitation-only and registration is subject to approval. Interested investors and companies can contact their ROTH representative for details on attending or participating.
Agenda
All times British Summer Time (BST).
Tuesday, June 16, 2026
4:00-6:00pm Pre-Conference Registration
6:30-11:00pm ROTH Summer Social
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
8:00-9:00am Registration and Breakfast
8:15-8:45am Lowenstein Breakfast Presentation on Recent Proposed SEC Rule Changes
9:00am-12:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
12:00-1:00pm Lunch
12:15-12:55pm Supply Shocks, Nominal Stability, & The Fed with Michael Darda, ROTH Chief Economist and Macrostrategist
1:00-4:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
4:00-4:40pm Living In A Bear Market While Investing In A Bull Market with JC O'Hara, CAIA, CMT, ROTH Chief Technical Strategist
6:00-11:00pm Group Dinner
Thursday, June 18, 2026
8:00-9:00am Registration and Breakfast
8:45-11:45am 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
11:45am-1:00pm Lunch
12:00-12:40pm What Investors Need To Know In 2026 with Cathie Wood, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ARK Investment Management (introduced by James O'Grady, Partner, Lowenstein Sandler LLP)
1:00-4:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
Participating Companies & Sectors
As of June 6, 2026, subject to change. This is not an offer or solicitation of any securities.
|Company
|Sector
|Abundia Global Impact Group Inc. (AGIG)
|Sustainability
|ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)
|Technology & Media
|Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (ADUR)
|Sustainability
|Aeluma, Inc. (ALMU)
|Technology & Media
|AleAnna, Inc. (ANNA)
|Energy (Oil & Gas)
|Allot Ltd. (ALLT)
|Technology & Media
|Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC)
|Engineering & Consulting
|American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)
|Sustainability
|Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX)
|Sustainability
|Anaergia, Inc. (TSX: ANRG)
|Sustainability
|Angel Studios, Inc. (ANGX)
|Technology & Media
|Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)
|Digital Infrastructure Assets & Technology
|Arq, Inc. (ARQ)
|Sustainability
|Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)
|Sustainability
|Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR)
|Technology & Media
|Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)
|Digital Infrastructure Assets & Technology
|BKV Corporation (BKV)
|Energy (Oil & Gas)
|Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD)
|Sustainability
|Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)
|Engineering & Consulting
|Brazil Potash Corp. (GRO)
|Metals & Mining
|Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)
|Technology & Media
|Ceva, Inc. (CEVA)
|Technology & Media
|Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)
|Technology & Media
|Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)
|Technology & Media
|D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)
|Technology & Media
|Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)
|Sustainability
|Denison Mines Corp (DNN)
|Metals & Mining
|Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)
|Technology & Media
|Drilling Tools International (DTI)
|Energy (Oil & Gas)
|Einride AB (LEGT)
|Technology & Media
|Electra AI / Iron Horse Acquisition II Corp (IRHO)
|Sustainability
|Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA)
|Sustainability
|Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)
|Sustainability
|Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT)
|Sustainability
|Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)
|Sustainability
|First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)
|Sustainability
|Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC)
|Sustainability
|GOWell Technology Limited (Private)
|Technology & Media
|General Fusion / Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.III (SVAC)
|Sustainability
|IperionX Ltd. (IPX)
|Metals & Mining
|IQM Quantum Computers (Private)
|Technology & Media
|Legence Corp. (LGN)
|Sustainability
|Lifezone Metals Limited (LZM)
|Metals & Mining
|Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)
|Energy (Oil & Gas)
|Merlin Labs Inc. (MRLN)
|Technology & Media
|Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE)
|Sustainability
|Nextpower (NXT)
|Sustainability
|nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR)
|Technology & Media
|Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG)
|Metals & Mining
|Odysight.ai Inc. (ODYS)
|Technology & Media
|Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)
|Sustainability
|OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)
|Services
|Otovo ASA (OTOVO)
|Sustainability
|Ouster, Inc. (OUST)
|Technology & Media
|Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)
|Sustainability
|Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)
|Sustainability
|PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT)
|Sustainability
|Quantum Motion (Private)
|Technology & Media
|Quarterhill Inc (TSX: QTRH)
|Technology & Media
|QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST)
|Technology & Media
|RedCloud Holdings plc (RCT)
|Technology & Media
|Rezolve AI Limited (RZLV)
|Technology & Media
|Rumble Inc. (RUM)
|Technology & Media
|Satellogic Inc. (SATL)
|Technology & Media
|Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR)
|Energy (Oil & Gas)
|Shimmick Corporation (SHIM)
|Sustainability
|Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS)
|Sustainability
|SiTime Corporation (SITM)
|Technology & Media
|SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)
|Sustainability
|SOLV Energy (MWH)
|Sustainability
|Suniva (Private)
|Sustainability
|Sunrun Inc. (RUN)
|Sustainability
|T1 Energy (TE)
|Sustainability
|Tecogen Inc (TGEN)
|Sustainability
|Tennant Company (TNC)
|Services
|Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NKLR)
|Sustainability
|The Elmet Group Co. (ELMT)
|Sustainability
|TIC Solutions, Inc. (TIC)
|Engineering & Consulting
|TOYO Co., Ltd (TOYO)
|Sustainability
|U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)
|Energy (Oil & Gas)
|Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC)
|Sustainability
|USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR)
|Technology & Media
|Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX: VLE)
|Energy (Oil & Gas)
|W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)
|Energy (Oil & Gas)
|WhiteFiber, Inc. (WYFI)
|Digital Infrastructure Assets & Technology
|Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN)
|Sustainability
|XCF Global, Inc. (SAFX)
|Sustainability
Thank you to our event sponsors:
Lowenstein Sandler LLP, NGO Sustainability, The Blueshirt Group, B2i Digital, Inc., InvestorBrandNetwork, and PV Tech.
B2i Digital, Inc. is a marketing partner of the 16th Annual ROTH London Conference. Learn more at https://b2idigital.com/roth-16th-annual-london-conference, or register at www.roth.com/london2026.
This conference is intended for qualified investors, companies, service providers, and members of the media related to ROTH.
About ROTH
ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform spans capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned firm with offices across the U.S. Learn more at www.roth.com.
Investor Contact
ROTH
Isabel Mattson-Pain
Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer
imattson-pain@roth.com | 949.720.7117
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