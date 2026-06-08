Roth Capital Partners: ROTH to Host Its 16th Annual London Conference, June 16-18, 2026

Two days of meetings connecting institutional investors with more than 80 companies across Sustainability, Technology, Energy, Metals and Mining.

Featured presentations from ARK Invest Founder and CEO Cathie Wood, ROTH Chief Economist Michael Darda, and ROTH Chief Technical Strategist JC O'Hara

LONDON, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH"), www.roth.com, will host its 16th Annual ROTH London Conference June 16-18, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane. The invitation-only event gives institutional investors two days of direct access to the leadership of more than 80 companies in the sustainability, technology, energy, metals and mining sectors.

"What ties the room together is timing," said Jesse Pichel - Managing Director and Co-Head of Roth's Sustainability Banking Team. "Across the sub sectors ROTH covers, from drones and robotics to AI infrastructure, advanced energy, and critical minerals, the hard part is no longer proving that the technology works, it is scaling it: building durable businesses, resilient supply chains, and the manufacturing to meet real demand. That move, from funding invention to funding scale, is a capital-formation story, and it is what happens when management teams sit across the table from the investors who can fund the next decade".

Meetings run as 40-minute, one-on-one and small-group sessions, giving institutional clients real time with senior management to dig into each company's operations, strategy, and growth. ROTH's sales and research teams are on site throughout to make introductions.

This year's agenda features four presentations aimed at where investors are looking. On Thursday, ARK Investment Management Founder and CEO Cathie Wood headlines with What Investors Need to Know In 2026, covering the themes behind ARK's innovation strategy: AI infrastructure, space and defense, and robotics and autonomy. On Wednesday, ROTH Chief Economist and Macrostrategist Michael Darda presents Supply Shocks, Nominal Stability, & The Fed, and Chief Technical Strategist JC O'Hara, CAIA, CMT, presents Living In A Bear Market While Investing In A Bull Market. Lowenstein Sandler also leads a Wednesday morning breakfast briefing on proposed SEC rule changes.

"London has quietly become one of our favorite weeks of the year," said Byron Roth, Executive Chairman of ROTH. "You put ambitious management teams in a room with serious investors, give them real time to actually talk, and good things follow. A lot of the sectors showing up this year are at the point where the technology is proven and the real question is scale, and scale runs on capital. There's no substitute for sitting across the table and working that out face to face."

In addition to scheduled meetings, the conference will include networking events and social gatherings intended to encourage collaboration and long-term relationship-building among institutional investors, corporate executives, and members of the broader financial community.

The conference is invitation-only and registration is subject to approval. Interested investors and companies can contact their ROTH representative for details on attending or participating.

Agenda

All times British Summer Time (BST).

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

4:00-6:00pm Pre-Conference Registration

6:30-11:00pm ROTH Summer Social

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

8:00-9:00am Registration and Breakfast

8:15-8:45am Lowenstein Breakfast Presentation on Recent Proposed SEC Rule Changes

9:00am-12:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

12:00-1:00pm Lunch

12:15-12:55pm Supply Shocks, Nominal Stability, & The Fed with Michael Darda, ROTH Chief Economist and Macrostrategist

1:00-4:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

4:00-4:40pm Living In A Bear Market While Investing In A Bull Market with JC O'Hara, CAIA, CMT, ROTH Chief Technical Strategist

6:00-11:00pm Group Dinner

Thursday, June 18, 2026

8:00-9:00am Registration and Breakfast

8:45-11:45am 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

11:45am-1:00pm Lunch

12:00-12:40pm What Investors Need To Know In 2026 with Cathie Wood, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ARK Investment Management (introduced by James O'Grady, Partner, Lowenstein Sandler LLP)

1:00-4:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

Participating Companies & Sectors

As of June 6, 2026, subject to change. This is not an offer or solicitation of any securities.

Company Sector Abundia Global Impact Group Inc. (AGIG) Sustainability ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Technology & Media Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (ADUR) Sustainability Aeluma, Inc. (ALMU) Technology & Media AleAnna, Inc. (ANNA) Energy (Oil & Gas) Allot Ltd. (ALLT) Technology & Media Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) Engineering & Consulting American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Sustainability Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) Sustainability Anaergia, Inc. (TSX: ANRG) Sustainability Angel Studios, Inc. (ANGX) Technology & Media Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Digital Infrastructure Assets & Technology Arq, Inc. (ARQ) Sustainability Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Sustainability Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) Technology & Media Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Digital Infrastructure Assets & Technology BKV Corporation (BKV) Energy (Oil & Gas) Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Sustainability Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) Engineering & Consulting Brazil Potash Corp. (GRO) Metals & Mining Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Technology & Media Ceva, Inc. (CEVA) Technology & Media Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Technology & Media Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Technology & Media D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Technology & Media Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) Sustainability Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Metals & Mining Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Technology & Media Drilling Tools International (DTI) Energy (Oil & Gas) Einride AB (LEGT) Technology & Media Electra AI / Iron Horse Acquisition II Corp (IRHO) Sustainability Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) Sustainability Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Sustainability Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT) Sustainability Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Sustainability First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Sustainability Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Sustainability GOWell Technology Limited (Private) Technology & Media General Fusion / Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.III (SVAC) Sustainability IperionX Ltd. (IPX) Metals & Mining IQM Quantum Computers (Private) Technology & Media Legence Corp. (LGN) Sustainability Lifezone Metals Limited (LZM) Metals & Mining Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Energy (Oil & Gas) Merlin Labs Inc. (MRLN) Technology & Media Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) Sustainability Nextpower (NXT) Sustainability nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) Technology & Media Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG) Metals & Mining Odysight.ai Inc. (ODYS) Technology & Media Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Sustainability OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Services Otovo ASA (OTOVO) Sustainability Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Technology & Media Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) Sustainability Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Sustainability PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) Sustainability Quantum Motion (Private) Technology & Media Quarterhill Inc (TSX: QTRH) Technology & Media QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Technology & Media RedCloud Holdings plc (RCT) Technology & Media Rezolve AI Limited (RZLV) Technology & Media Rumble Inc. (RUM) Technology & Media Satellogic Inc. (SATL) Technology & Media Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Energy (Oil & Gas) Shimmick Corporation (SHIM) Sustainability Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) Sustainability SiTime Corporation (SITM) Technology & Media SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Sustainability SOLV Energy (MWH) Sustainability Suniva (Private) Sustainability Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Sustainability T1 Energy (TE) Sustainability Tecogen Inc (TGEN) Sustainability Tennant Company (TNC) Services Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NKLR) Sustainability The Elmet Group Co. (ELMT) Sustainability TIC Solutions, Inc. (TIC) Engineering & Consulting TOYO Co., Ltd (TOYO) Sustainability U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Energy (Oil & Gas) Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC) Sustainability USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR) Technology & Media Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX: VLE) Energy (Oil & Gas) W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Energy (Oil & Gas) WhiteFiber, Inc. (WYFI) Digital Infrastructure Assets & Technology Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Sustainability XCF Global, Inc. (SAFX) Sustainability



Thank you to our event sponsors:

Lowenstein Sandler LLP, NGO Sustainability, The Blueshirt Group, B2i Digital, Inc., InvestorBrandNetwork, and PV Tech.

B2i Digital, Inc. is a marketing partner of the 16th Annual ROTH London Conference. Learn more at https://b2idigital.com/roth-16th-annual-london-conference, or register at www.roth.com/london2026.

This conference is intended for qualified investors, companies, service providers, and members of the media related to ROTH.

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform spans capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned firm with offices across the U.S. Learn more at www.roth.com.

Investor Contact

ROTH

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer

imattson-pain@roth.com | 949.720.7117

Media Contact

IBN

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www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

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