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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2026 18:46 Uhr
88 Leser
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Roth Capital Partners: ROTH to Host Its 16th Annual London Conference, June 16-18, 2026

Two days of meetings connecting institutional investors with more than 80 companies across Sustainability, Technology, Energy, Metals and Mining.

Featured presentations from ARK Invest Founder and CEO Cathie Wood, ROTH Chief Economist Michael Darda, and ROTH Chief Technical Strategist JC O'Hara

LONDON, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH"), www.roth.com, will host its 16th Annual ROTH London Conference June 16-18, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane. The invitation-only event gives institutional investors two days of direct access to the leadership of more than 80 companies in the sustainability, technology, energy, metals and mining sectors.

"What ties the room together is timing," said Jesse Pichel - Managing Director and Co-Head of Roth's Sustainability Banking Team. "Across the sub sectors ROTH covers, from drones and robotics to AI infrastructure, advanced energy, and critical minerals, the hard part is no longer proving that the technology works, it is scaling it: building durable businesses, resilient supply chains, and the manufacturing to meet real demand. That move, from funding invention to funding scale, is a capital-formation story, and it is what happens when management teams sit across the table from the investors who can fund the next decade".

Meetings run as 40-minute, one-on-one and small-group sessions, giving institutional clients real time with senior management to dig into each company's operations, strategy, and growth. ROTH's sales and research teams are on site throughout to make introductions.

This year's agenda features four presentations aimed at where investors are looking. On Thursday, ARK Investment Management Founder and CEO Cathie Wood headlines with What Investors Need to Know In 2026, covering the themes behind ARK's innovation strategy: AI infrastructure, space and defense, and robotics and autonomy. On Wednesday, ROTH Chief Economist and Macrostrategist Michael Darda presents Supply Shocks, Nominal Stability, & The Fed, and Chief Technical Strategist JC O'Hara, CAIA, CMT, presents Living In A Bear Market While Investing In A Bull Market. Lowenstein Sandler also leads a Wednesday morning breakfast briefing on proposed SEC rule changes.

"London has quietly become one of our favorite weeks of the year," said Byron Roth, Executive Chairman of ROTH. "You put ambitious management teams in a room with serious investors, give them real time to actually talk, and good things follow. A lot of the sectors showing up this year are at the point where the technology is proven and the real question is scale, and scale runs on capital. There's no substitute for sitting across the table and working that out face to face."

In addition to scheduled meetings, the conference will include networking events and social gatherings intended to encourage collaboration and long-term relationship-building among institutional investors, corporate executives, and members of the broader financial community.

The conference is invitation-only and registration is subject to approval. Interested investors and companies can contact their ROTH representative for details on attending or participating.

Agenda
All times British Summer Time (BST).

Tuesday, June 16, 2026
4:00-6:00pm Pre-Conference Registration
6:30-11:00pm ROTH Summer Social

Wednesday, June 17, 2026
8:00-9:00am Registration and Breakfast
8:15-8:45am Lowenstein Breakfast Presentation on Recent Proposed SEC Rule Changes
9:00am-12:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
12:00-1:00pm Lunch
12:15-12:55pm Supply Shocks, Nominal Stability, & The Fed with Michael Darda, ROTH Chief Economist and Macrostrategist
1:00-4:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
4:00-4:40pm Living In A Bear Market While Investing In A Bull Market with JC O'Hara, CAIA, CMT, ROTH Chief Technical Strategist
6:00-11:00pm Group Dinner

Thursday, June 18, 2026
8:00-9:00am Registration and Breakfast
8:45-11:45am 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
11:45am-1:00pm Lunch
12:00-12:40pm What Investors Need To Know In 2026 with Cathie Wood, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ARK Investment Management (introduced by James O'Grady, Partner, Lowenstein Sandler LLP)
1:00-4:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

Participating Companies & Sectors
As of June 6, 2026, subject to change. This is not an offer or solicitation of any securities.

CompanySector
Abundia Global Impact Group Inc. (AGIG)Sustainability
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)Technology & Media
Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (ADUR)Sustainability
Aeluma, Inc. (ALMU)Technology & Media
AleAnna, Inc. (ANNA)Energy (Oil & Gas)
Allot Ltd. (ALLT)Technology & Media
Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC)Engineering & Consulting
American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)Sustainability
Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX)Sustainability
Anaergia, Inc. (TSX: ANRG)Sustainability
Angel Studios, Inc. (ANGX)Technology & Media
Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)Digital Infrastructure Assets & Technology
Arq, Inc. (ARQ)Sustainability
Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)Sustainability
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR)Technology & Media
Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)Digital Infrastructure Assets & Technology
BKV Corporation (BKV)Energy (Oil & Gas)
Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD)Sustainability
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)Engineering & Consulting
Brazil Potash Corp. (GRO)Metals & Mining
Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)Technology & Media
Ceva, Inc. (CEVA)Technology & Media
Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)Technology & Media
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)Technology & Media
D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)Technology & Media
Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)Sustainability
Denison Mines Corp (DNN)Metals & Mining
Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)Technology & Media
Drilling Tools International (DTI)Energy (Oil & Gas)
Einride AB (LEGT)Technology & Media
Electra AI / Iron Horse Acquisition II Corp (IRHO)Sustainability
Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA)Sustainability
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)Sustainability
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT)Sustainability
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)Sustainability
First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)Sustainability
Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC)Sustainability
GOWell Technology Limited (Private)Technology & Media
General Fusion / Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.III (SVAC)Sustainability
IperionX Ltd. (IPX)Metals & Mining
IQM Quantum Computers (Private)Technology & Media
Legence Corp. (LGN)Sustainability
Lifezone Metals Limited (LZM)Metals & Mining
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)Energy (Oil & Gas)
Merlin Labs Inc. (MRLN)Technology & Media
Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE)Sustainability
Nextpower (NXT)Sustainability
nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR)Technology & Media
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG)Metals & Mining
Odysight.ai Inc. (ODYS)Technology & Media
Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)Sustainability
OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)Services
Otovo ASA (OTOVO)Sustainability
Ouster, Inc. (OUST)Technology & Media
Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)Sustainability
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)Sustainability
PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT)Sustainability
Quantum Motion (Private)Technology & Media
Quarterhill Inc (TSX: QTRH)Technology & Media
QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST)Technology & Media
RedCloud Holdings plc (RCT)Technology & Media
Rezolve AI Limited (RZLV)Technology & Media
Rumble Inc. (RUM)Technology & Media
Satellogic Inc. (SATL)Technology & Media
Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR)Energy (Oil & Gas)
Shimmick Corporation (SHIM)Sustainability
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS)Sustainability
SiTime Corporation (SITM)Technology & Media
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)Sustainability
SOLV Energy (MWH)Sustainability
Suniva (Private)Sustainability
Sunrun Inc. (RUN)Sustainability
T1 Energy (TE)Sustainability
Tecogen Inc (TGEN)Sustainability
Tennant Company (TNC)Services
Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NKLR)Sustainability
The Elmet Group Co. (ELMT)Sustainability
TIC Solutions, Inc. (TIC)Engineering & Consulting
TOYO Co., Ltd (TOYO)Sustainability
U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)Energy (Oil & Gas)
Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC)Sustainability
USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR)Technology & Media
Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX: VLE)Energy (Oil & Gas)
W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)Energy (Oil & Gas)
WhiteFiber, Inc. (WYFI)Digital Infrastructure Assets & Technology
Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN)Sustainability
XCF Global, Inc. (SAFX)Sustainability


Thank you to our event sponsors:
Lowenstein Sandler LLP, NGO Sustainability, The Blueshirt Group, B2i Digital, Inc., InvestorBrandNetwork, and PV Tech.

B2i Digital, Inc. is a marketing partner of the 16th Annual ROTH London Conference. Learn more at https://b2idigital.com/roth-16th-annual-london-conference, or register at www.roth.com/london2026.

This conference is intended for qualified investors, companies, service providers, and members of the media related to ROTH.

About ROTH
ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform spans capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned firm with offices across the U.S. Learn more at www.roth.com.

Investor Contact
ROTH
Isabel Mattson-Pain
Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer
imattson-pain@roth.com | 949.720.7117

Media Contact
IBN
Austin, Texas
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
512.354.7000 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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