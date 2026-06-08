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ACCESS Newswire
08.06.2026 18:50 Uhr
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Black Book Research Releases 2026 Hospital RCM Evaluation, Naming Top Vendors Across 49 Revenue Cycle Management Categories

New category-level framework replaces broad vendor scorecards with workflow-specific, provider-validated RCM rankings for hospital finance, revenue cycle, patient access, claims, denials, coding, analytics, automation, AI governance and managed operations.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Black Book Research today announced the 2026 Hospital Revenue Cycle Management Evaluation, identifying top-rated vendors across 49 revenue cycle management technology and services categories. The new evaluation framework reflects a decisive shift in how hospitals, health systems and inpatient provider organizations assess RCM partners: by workflow, operating risk, buyer use case and measurable financial impact, rather than by broad vendor labels or single-platform scorecards.

The 2026 RCM market is being reshaped by payer friction, preventable denials, prior authorization delays, patient affordability pressure, workforce constraints and fragmented technology. Black Book's report states that hospitals increasingly view the revenue cycle as a connected financial-control system in which front-end data quality, authorization readiness, documentation sufficiency, claim readiness, payer contract interpretation, patient payment capacity and cash forecasting all affect revenue realization.

"Hospital RCM buyers are no longer asking which vendor is best in the abstract," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "They need to know which vendor performs best in the exact workflow causing avoidable write-offs, payment delays, staff burden or executive cash uncertainty. The 49-category model is designed to prevent apples-to-oranges comparisons across platforms, clearinghouses, analytics tools, managed services, automation vendors and AI-enabled RCM solutions."

Black Book's methodology is designed to support apples-to-apples evaluation across provider-facing software, managed services, outsourcing models and hybrid technology-enabled operating models. Category rankings are based on 18 qualitative KPIs per category, with emphasis on workflow impact, implementation experience, integration, support, financial relevance and provider-user satisfaction; vendor marketing claims, sponsor status and non-provider payer performance are excluded from ranking evidence.

Why Black Book Created Expanded RCM Categories

Black Book expanded the 2026 hospital RCM evaluation model because hospital finance and revenue cycle leaders no longer evaluate RCM as a single linear billing process. The category framework recognizes that core patient accounting, clearinghouse connectivity, prior authorization, denial prevention, patient financial engagement, coding, CDI, revenue integrity, contract yield, cash forecasting, workforce optimization, AI governance and outsourced RCM operations each require different evaluator groups, KPIs and buyer evidence.

The 2026 trend signals reinforce the need for category-level scoring. In Black Book's trend index, 78% of qualified respondents ranked payer friction as a top-three RCM technology stressor; 76% linked front-end data quality to denials or cash timing; 74% prioritized denial prevention over post-denial recovery; 73% reported automation in at least one RCM workflow; 71% ranked prior authorization as a top-three operational bottleneck; 70% wanted to reduce or rationalize RCM vendors; 66% said current analytics were insufficient for CFO-level revenue predictability; and 63% said AI auditability and explainability are mandatory.

The result is a buyer-oriented evaluation structure that separates broad platform breadth from category-specific execution. Black Book's report states that vendor comparisons should be built around user-validated outcomes and scored by the ability to prevent defects, accelerate cash, improve payer response, reduce manual work, integrate across systems, preserve auditability and support governed automation and AI in production settings.

Black Book will issue follow-up category releases organized around seven hospital RCM operating domains:

  1. Core inpatient RCM and patient accounting

  2. Claims, payer connectivity, remittance and cash application

  3. Front-end revenue protection and patient affordability

  4. Denials, payer yield, revenue integrity and pricing

  5. Coding, CDI, information governance and identity

  6. CFO, finance operations and enterprise performance

  7. Workforce, automation, AI governance and technology-enabled RCM operations

Each follow-up release will explain the subcategory rationale, primary evaluator groups, category-specific KPIs and leading vendors within that operating domain.

2026 RCM Category Leaders

The following #1-rated vendors are listed in Black Book's 2026 RCM Category Leader Summary.

#

RCM category

#1 rated vendor

1

Full Provider Cloud RCM Suite: Intake-to-Final-Payment Platform Breadth

Inovalon

2

RCM-native agentic AI and autonomous revenue-cycle platforms

Waystar

3

RCM-native workflow orchestration and workqueue automation

Notable

4

Denial prevention and denial analytics software

AKASA

5

Provider-side prior authorization automation and PAIR readiness

Infinx

6

Digital scheduling and referral intake platforms

Luma Health

7

Patient access, registration QA and financial clearance software

RevSpring True Access

8

Eligibility, benefits verification and real-time payer-rule interpretation

Inovalon

9

Coverage discovery, insurance discovery and retroactive eligibility

Experian Health

10

Claims editing and clean-claim validation software

RapidClaims

11

Provider clearinghouse and claims network services

Availity

12

ERA/EFT, remittance, payment posting, reconciliation and cash application automation

InstaMed by J.P. Morgan

13

Patient financial engagement and revenue-cycle communications

ClearGage

14

Patient payment orchestration: digital wallet, POS, portal, IVR and text-to-pay

Flywire

15

Patient financing and payment-plan platforms

CommerceHealthcare

16

Patient financial navigation and assistance coordination

FinThrive / former TransUnion

17

Self-pay, charity care, Medicaid screening and eligibility enrollment services

Elevate Patient Financial Solutions

18

Clinical denial and appeal management services

AGS Health

19

Complex claims and AR recovery services

EnableComp

20

Provider contract management and payer yield optimization software

Experian Health

21

Underpayment, variance and payer contract recovery analytics software

MD Clarity

22

Enterprise health system acute-care patient accounting / hospital billing platforms

Epic

23

Community hospital patient accounting / RCM platforms

TruBridge

24

Small, rural and critical access hospital core RCM platforms

TruBridge

25

Price transparency, patient estimates and NSA compliance software

FinThrive

26

Chargemaster, CDM management and pricing compliance

Craneware

27

Charge capture and revenue leakage prevention software

Iodine Software

28

Revenue integrity and billing compliance audit software

Streamline Health

29

Computer-Assisted Coding, Autonomous Coding and Coding-Automation Software

Dolbey

30

Managed medical coding services

IKS Health

31

CDI and mid-cycle documentation integrity software

IKS Health

32

Ambient Clinical Documentation and AI Coding-Assistant Platforms

Microsoft Nuance / Dragon Copilot

33

Enterprise patient identity, EMPI and patient matching for RCM risk

Verato

34

Release of information, HIM disclosure and revenue-risk information governance

Verisma

35

RCM analytics, CFO command center and operational intelligence

VisiQuate

36

Net revenue, cash forecasting, working-capital and revenue predictability analytics

Kodiak Solutions

37

Cost Accounting, Decision Support and Service-Line Margin Analytics

Vizient / Kaufman Hall / Sg2

38

Budgeting, Planning, Rolling Forecast and Financial Performance Management

Oracle Cloud EPM

39

Healthcare ERP and finance operations systems

Oracle Cloud ERP

40

Healthcare supply chain, MMIS, procure-to-pay and spend management

Premier, Inc.

41

Workforce scheduling, labor productivity and staffing optimization

symplr Workforce

42

Capacity, patient flow and access optimization platforms

TeleTracking

43

AI-driven RCM managed services and outcome-based automation operations

IKS Health

44

End-to-end RCM outsourcing, extended business office and co-managed operations

Ensemble Health Partners

45

EHR-Agnostic Ambulatory RCM Services / Physician Enterprise Revenue Cycle Operations

Omega Healthcare Services / Omega HS

46

Health-System Physician Enterprise / Ambulatory RCM Workflow Optimization and Workforce Automation

MedEvolve

47

Horizontal RPA and enterprise RCM workflow platforms

ServiceNow

48

AI governance, auditability and observability platforms applicable to RCM

Credo AI

49

Laboratory and Radiology RCM

XIFIN

Category-Level Scoring Matters as Vendor Consolidation Accelerates

Black Book findings show that hospitals want fewer disconnected RCM vendors, but the research also cautions that vendor rationalization does not eliminate the need for category-level evidence. The report notes that weak modules in denial prevention, authorization, revenue integrity or patient financial engagement can create measurable financial risk even when buyers prefer fewer vendors.

According to the evaluation framework, peer-group comparisons are intended to avoid misleading cross-type comparisons among platforms, clearinghouses, analytics, services, automation, outsourcing and AI-enabled RCM solutions.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare market research and competitive intelligence firm focused on technology, services, outsourcing, digital health, revenue cycle, payer, public-sector, life sciences, cybersecurity and value-based care markets. Its research emphasizes direct stakeholder feedback, buyer and user experience, structured evaluation frameworks and vendor-agnostic scoring. Industry stakeholders can download the overview research ebook as HFMA AC267 commences at the Black Book website https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or requesting via finance@blackbookmarketresearch.com Media contact: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-research-releases-2026-hospital-rcm-evaluation-naming-top-1173908

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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