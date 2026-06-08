Faron Pharmaceuticals LTD: Holding(s) in Company

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN)
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares:
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of shares
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of shares outstanding
X
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Pentwater Capital Management LP
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Naples, United States
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
04/06/2026
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
05/06/2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of shares outstanding (total of 8. A)
% of shares outstanding through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of shares outstanding held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
3.875746%
3.875746%
8,000,000.00
Position of previous notification (if
4.342441%
4.342441%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedv
A: Shares
Class/type of
Number of shares outstanding
% of shares outstanding
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
SUBTOTAL 8. A
B 1: Financial Instruments as an entitlement to acquire
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number shares that may be acquired if the instrument is
% of shares outstanding
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of shares
% of shares outstanding
Swap
Cash Settlement
8,000,000.00
3.875746%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
8,000,000.00
3.875746%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares and/or the
X
Name
% of shares outstanding if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of shares outstanding through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Matthew Halbower
MCH PWCM Holdings Inc.
Pentwater Capital Management LP
3.875746%
3.875746%
10. Additional information
Place of completion
Naples
Date of completion
05/06/2026
SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-holdings-in-company-1173981