Faron Pharmaceuticals LTD: Holding(s) in Company

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please add additional rows as necessary)

Name

% of shares outstanding if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of shares outstanding through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold