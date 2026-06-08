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WKN: A14355 | ISIN: FI4000153309 | Ticker-Symbol: 4FR
Frankfurt
08.06.26 | 08:35
0,496 Euro
-6,69 % -0,036
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4820,50719:49
ACCESS Newswire
08.06.2026 19:02 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Faron Pharmaceuticals LTD: Holding(s) in Company

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN)

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares:

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of shares

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of shares outstanding

X

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Pentwater Capital Management LP

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Naples, United States

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

04/06/2026

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

05/06/2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of shares outstanding (total of 8. A)

% of shares outstanding through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of shares outstanding held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.875746%

3.875746%

8,000,000.00

Position of previous notification (if
applicable)

4.342441%

4.342441%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedv

A: Shares

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of shares outstanding

% of shares outstanding

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

SUBTOTAL 8. A

B 1: Financial Instruments as an entitlement to acquire

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Number shares that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.

% of shares outstanding

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash
settlement

Number of shares

% of shares outstanding

Swap

Cash Settlement

8,000,000.00

3.875746%

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

8,000,000.00

3.875746%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

% of shares outstanding if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of shares outstanding through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Matthew Halbower

MCH PWCM Holdings Inc.

Pentwater Capital Management LP

3.875746%

3.875746%

10. Additional information

Place of completion

Naples

Date of completion

05/06/2026

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-holdings-in-company-1173981

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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