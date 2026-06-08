Miami Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Centurion One Capital proudly announced the success of its inaugural Miami Summit, hosted at the world-renowned Faena Forum within the Faena Hotel Miami Beach from Tuesday, May 26 through Thursday, May 28.

The Summit provided a unique forum for executive management teams to connect directly with institutional investors in an intimate and highly productive setting. Through a series of presentations, panels, one-on-one meetings and networking events, participants exchanged insights, explored strategic opportunities, and established relationships that can support future growth and capital markets initiatives.

The Miami Summit marked Centurion One Capital's first event in the city and a significant expansion of its Global Summit Series, reinforcing its position as a premier gathering for leaders in the global growth investment community.

With the participation of 31 sponsors, 4 industry focussed panel sessions, and presentations by 17 high-growth companies, the Summit attracted a distinguished global audience of investors, family offices, and business leaders, creating a dynamic forum for investment and strategic engagement.

"The response to our inaugural Miami Summit exceeded expectations and reinforced why we continue to invest in creating these experiences," said Nima Besharat, Chief Executive Officer of Centurion One Capital. "Over the course of the week, we saw meaningful conversations take place between executives and investors from around the world. The relationships formed and opportunities uncovered are exactly what our platform is designed to facilitate, and we are excited to build on that momentum as we look ahead to our 4th Annual Bahamas Summit."

Complementing the Summit, participants were invited to take part in a thoughtfully curated multi-day VIP entertainment program, creating further networking opportunities for connection and engagement in a relaxed and exclusive setting.

Tuesday, May 26: Welcome Lunch at Los Fuegos sponsored by Delray Capital Markets Group. An invitation-only gathering at the Faena Hotel where executives and investors had the chance to connect and set the tone for the Summit.

Wednesday, May 27: CEO Dinner at La Cava sponsored by Lucosky Brookman. An intimate evening inside the private dining room at the Faena Hotel that brought together CEOs for an unforgettable dinner and conversation.

Thursday, May 28: VIP Finale Dinner at MILA, named one of the most beautiful restaurants in the country. MILA provided the perfect setting to conclude the Summit with exceptional food, great company, and panoramic views of Miami Beach.

Over the next week, we will be sharing Summit content and highlights, so keep an eye on our social media for more.

Please save the date for the 4th Annual Bahamas Summit 2026 held at the Rosewood Hotel Baha Mar in Nassau from Tuesday, October 20 to Wednesday, October 21. For registration and event details, please visit centuriononecapital.com/bahamas-summit-2026.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300556

Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.