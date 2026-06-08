Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Reiturn, the digital impact REIT platform built on Birgo's proven multifamily real estate infrastructure, has officially begun an equity crowdfunding round, making equity in its operating company available to the general public for the first time.

The raise is open to accredited and non-accredited investors alike, with a minimum investment of $1,000. The offering allows investors to become a general partner in Reiturn Inc. - the operating company which powers the Reiturn platform and will manage its real estate investment trusts as they launch.

"I am so proud of our team for making Reiturn a reality," said Andrew Reichert, Founder and CEO. "This is a massive step in our mission to democratize real estate investing for those who haven't historically had access. We are proud to finally open the doors of our proven strategy to the public!"

Built on a Decade of Proven Performance

The Reiturn platform is backed by Birgo Capital, a vertically integrated multifamily real estate firm founded in 2012. Birgo's operating track record includes $350M in assets under management, 3,600+ apartment units, and more than $52 million in cumulative distributions to investors.

The equity crowdfunding round builds on results from a successful pilot, which raised $203,700 from 178 investors in five weeks, with a $38 customer acquisition cost and a 5.7% lead-to-investor conversion rate driven entirely by social media advertising.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Fixing a Broken Model

Traditional real estate investing has historically excluded everyday investors through high minimums, long lock-up periods, and a lack of transparency. Reiturn addresses all three:

Access: Start with as little as $1,000. The streamlined digital experience allows investors to get started in less than three minutes.





Liquidity: Through blockchain technology, Reiturn enables a more flexible investing experience, allowing investors to buy and sell shares when it works for them.





enables a more flexible investing experience, allowing investors to buy and sell shares when it works for them. Impact: Live dashboards track property performance and real resident stories of hope and transformation, giving investors full visibility into the impact of their capital.

About the Offering

The offering is open to all investors at invest.reiturn.com

About Reiturn

Reiturn is a digital impact REIT platform built to give everyone equal access to the wealth-building power of institutional-level multifamily real estate. Backed by Birgo Capital, Reiturn combines low minimum investments, blockchain-enabled liquidity, and live impact dashboards to replace the high barriers, long lock-ups, and lack of transparency that come with traditional real estate investing. To learn more, visit reiturn.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300522

Source: Reiturn