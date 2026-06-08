Forage Fish Campaign: National Fabrizio-Ward Poll Finds Strong Support for Ending Industrial-Scale Forage Fishing in U.S. Waters

Center-right and coastal voters overwhelmingly back action to protect American fishermen, U.S. coastal economies, and marine ecosystems

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / The Forage Fish Campaign today released national polling showing broad bipartisan support for ending industrial-scale reduction fishing and midwater trawling of forage fish in U.S. waters, with especially strong backing among center-right and Trump voters.

The survey, conducted by veteran Republican pollsters Tony Fabrizio and Bob Ward, polled 1,000 registered voters nationally and included an oversample of 600 voters across Atlantic and Gulf Coast states from Maryland to Texas, where industrial forage fishing practices have the greatest impact.

The polling found Americans overwhelmingly view commercial and recreational fishing as critical to coastal economies and support federal action to curb industrial-scale fishing practices tied to foreign-controlled corporations.

According to the survey:

86% of voters nationally agree recreational and commercial fishing are important to coastal economies, with just 5% disagreeing.

Voters support protecting American fishing jobs from foreign corporations operating in U.S. waters by an 81-point margin nationally.

Roughly three-quarters of voters agree industrial forage fishing disrupts ocean ecosystems and the marine food chain.

The survey also found strong support for ending industrial reduction fishing and industrial midwater trawling practices in U.S. waters:

National voters support outlawing the practices by a 61% to 20% margin.

Support rises to 62% among voters in Atlantic and Gulf Coast states.

Trump voters support banning industrial fishing by a 40 point margin, and the margin among swing voters is 30 points.

Support remained strong when tied specifically to executive action from President Trump.

When asked whether they would support President Trump issuing an Executive Order outlawing industrial-scale forage fishing practices:

Voters nationally support the move 53% to 29%.

Coastal-state voters support it 58% to 24%.

Trump voters support the action by a 60-point margin.

The survey also tested several messages explaining the economic and environmental impacts of industrial forage fishing. The strongest responses centered on American jobs, coastal economies, and ecological damage.

Among the most compelling findings:

78% of voters found it convincing that commercial and recreational fishing supports 2.3 million American jobs and generates more than $300 billion annually in economic impact.

75% found it convincing that industrial fishing harms marine ecosystems through bycatch affecting dolphins, sea turtles, striped bass, cod, and other species.

"Americans understand that our coastal fisheries are not just an environmental resource - they are an economic and cultural lifeblood for communities across the country," said Whit Fosburgh, Executive Director of the Forage Fish Campaign.

"This polling shows voters overwhelmingly oppose foreign-controlled industrial fishing operations that threaten marine ecosystems, undermine American fishermen, and put the broader ocean food chain at risk. Protecting forage fish is about conservation, economic security, and stewardship of American waters."

THE POLL & MEMO CAN BE VIEWED HERE.

About the Forage Fish Campaign

The Forage Fish Campaign is a coalition of recreational and commercial fishermen, fishing communities, conservation advocates, and policy leaders working to protect America's marine ecosystems and coastal economies from the impacts of industrial-scale forage fishing.

CONTACT:

Sarah Shriver Smothers, publicist for Forage Fish Campaign

sarah@fordhamilton.com

757-876-1875

SOURCE: Forage Fish Campaign

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/national-fabrizio-ward-poll-finds-strong-support-for-ending-industrial-scale-forage-fis-1173982