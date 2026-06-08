CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited: RIS CSDS Index - Additional Market Maker 8.6.2026



08-Jun-2026 / 19:35 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





08 June 2026

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Digital Index Securities and CoinShares Digital Basket Securities LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 Additional Market Marker Jersey - 08 June 2026 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") hereby announces that, by way of a supplement approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "Supplement"), it has appointed an additional Market Maker in respect of the Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Digital Index Securities and CoinShares Basket Securities (the "Programme"). The newly appointed Market Maker is Virtu Financial Ireland Limited. From the day of this notice, the Market Maker(s) appointed under the Programme are Flow Traders B.V., Virtu Financial Ireland Limited, and/ or any other market maker as communicated by the Issuer from time to time. Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 13 February 2026, as amended by the first supplement dated 24 March 2026 and the Supplement. A copy of the Supplement will shortly be available to view at: https://coinshares.com/etp/documents/ For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE2 4UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

End of Inside Information