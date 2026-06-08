Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - The Deady Group, a Boston-based independent technology advisory firm, has sharpened its market focus on technology procurement, utility procurement, modernization strategy, and recurring spend management for regulated and innovation-driven organizations.

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Key Takeaways:

The Deady Group is a Boston-based independent technology advisory firm focused on procurement, modernization, vendor evaluation, and recurring spend management across technology and utility environments.

The firm gives regulated and innovation-driven organizations vendor-neutral guidance, structured evaluation, and broader market access across telecom, communications, cloud, cybersecurity, SaaS, AI, utilities, and related infrastructure.

In suitable environments, recurring spend reduction opportunities may range from 15 percent to 30 percent through contract cleanup, vendor consolidation, service rationalization, benchmarking, and disciplined procurement.

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The Deady Group is a Boston-based independent technology advisory firm guiding regulated and innovation-driven organizations through complex decisions across technology, utilities, vendors, and recurring spend. The firm brings vendor-neutral guidance, structured evaluation, and broader market access to procurement and modernization decisions that often span telecom, cloud, cybersecurity, software, AI, communications, and utility-related infrastructure. By combining procurement discipline with modernization judgment, The Deady Group gives leaders a clearer path to reduce risk, improve visibility, control costs, and align decisions with operational reality.

Learn more at thedeadygroup.com

Source: The Deady Group

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Source: Reportable, Inc.