Snom Technology GmbH: More efficiency and expertise: Snom expands its support for channel partners

Snom introduces simpler procurement processes for its Gold and Silver partners as well as practical training to strengthen project implementations





BERLIN, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since it was founded, Snom has relied on close cooperation with the channel for its growth and continuously invests in partnerships with distributors, and specialised trade and network operators. In line with this strategy, Snom is strengthening support for its certified partners with two new measures: Gold and Silver partners get easier access to the purchasing conditions and bonuses set aside for them. At the same time, Snom is introducing technical training courses through its new 'Competence Centre' for key product categories: desk phones, DECT solutions and endpoints for the hospitality sector.

These new initiatives aim to make this cooperation even more efficient and strengthen partners' technical knowledge, supporting them to implement increasingly complex communication projects.

Partner programme is operationally streamlined

Previously, it was necessary to submit documents to Snom to claim the bonuses provided for in the partner programme. Snom has significantly simplified this process: Gold and Silver partners benefit immediately from rebates set aside for them as well as from special discounts and bonuses, upon purchasing from their chosen Snom distributor.

For partners, this means less admin, more transparency and faster processing. At the same time, the model also creates clear and reliable distribution structures, as Gold and Silver partners obtain their rebates from their designated Snom distributor. This brings the distributor closer to projects and the specialised trade.

Furthermore, the new structure strengthens market competitiveness: Gold and Silver partners can benefit from more attractive purchasing conditions compared to other specialised retailers and provide their end customers with Snom solutions at more competitive prices.

Competence Centre addresses increasing project complexity

Snom has also expanded its training offering with a new Competence Centre. While face-to-face training was in demand previously, digital formats are preferred today.

The Competence Centre serves as a central knowledge hub for specialised retailers, system integrators, installation companies and distributors. The aim is to help these partners implement projects more securely, accelerate implementation times and reduce support efforts. Partners also gain certifications for completing the training, further highlighting their expertise to customers.

The reason behind this optimisation is the increasing complexity of modern VoIP and communication solutions, with installations requiring sound planning and support.

Focus on practice-orientated training

Snom's new training courses go beyond classic product training. Held by technicians from the engineering and support department, they are oriented towards real scenarios. Participants work with real hardware and configure systems under practical conditions.

The course portfolio includes several specialised formats. The "Snom Trained Specialist Desk Phone" course provides fundamentals on installation, provisioning and troubleshooting IP desk phones. The "Snom Trained Specialist DECT" course covers planning and operating DECT infrastructures - from single-cell installations to complex multi-cell environments.

Specialised for hospitality and healthcare environments

With the "Snom Trained Specialist Hospitality" course, Snom is also addressing the needs of the hotel and healthcare sectors. The focus is on data protection-compliant communication solutions, how to operate them in this environment, and speed-dial concepts as well as typical provisioning and management processes. In addition, topics such as device management, monitoring and firmware handling are also covered.

Internationally oriented training offer

The training courses are available in different time zones and several languages, including German, English, French, Spanish, Italian and Polish.

"With the further development of our partner programme and the expansion of the Competence Centre, we are laying the foundations for even closer and more efficient cooperation with our partners," explained Gianmaria Tononi, Team Lead Support and head of the new training concept at Snom. "Our goal is to make technical complexity manageable and sustainably to increase the quality of projects on the market."

press@sabcommunications.net

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