Vertical Data to Present at "Architecting Tomorrow: The AI Data Center Summit"

Virtual Summit Presented by Maxim Group LLC | Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) ("Vertical Data" or the "Company"), operator of VerticalData.io and GPUfinancing.com, today announced that Deven Soni, Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at the "Architecting Tomorrow: The AI Data Center Summit" presented by Maxim Group LLC on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Event Overview

The summit brings together AI data center company leaders and Maxim Group Research Analysts to discuss the evolving landscape of AI infrastructure. Topics will include sourcing power at reasonable rates, securing GPU supply, building for high-density cooling requirements, construction sequencing, attracting tenants, securing financing and bringing new capacity online to meet enterprise AI demand.

The conference will be hosted virtually on the Maxim Digital platform. To attend, sign up to become a Maxim Digital member at: https://digital.maximgrp.com/events/architecting-tomorrow-the-ai-data-center-summit-06112026

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking, private wealth management, and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales and trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com .

About Vertical Data Inc.

Vertical Data Inc. is an AI infrastructure platform focused on the development and operation of high-density data centers and the financing and deployment of GPU-based compute infrastructure. The Company integrates hardware procurement, structured financing, managed services, and data center ownership to support large-scale AI deployments for enterprises, financial institutions, and government customers. Vertical Data's strategy is to use financing as a catalyst to originate deployments while building long-term asset value through owned infrastructure. For more information, visit verticaldata.io/investor-relations .

Investor Relations Contact:

Meyling Castillo Rios

Vertical Data Inc.

Email: meyling@verticaldata.io

Website: verticaldata.io/investor-relations

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, projections, and future performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated development timelines, financing activities, capacity expansion, and potential customer demand. These statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, availability of capital, regulatory developments, execution risks, and other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Vertical Data Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vertical-data-to-present-at-%22architecting-tomorrow-the-ai-data-ce-1174098