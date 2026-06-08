Honolulu, Hawaii--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Myna Marketing, a digital marketing agency recognized by Pacific Business News as Hawaii's 2nd fastest-growing company, has released the results of a landmark AI SEO campaign that challenges everything about the relationship between website traffic and revenue.

The campaign, run for a Hawaii-based snorkeling tour company, produced a result that most agencies would have hidden: organic traffic dropped 16.3% year over year. But instead of declining revenue, the business saw organic sales revenue increase by 16.42% over the same period. And the headline figure tells the real story of where search is heading: AI-driven revenue grew by more than 6,000 over the course of 1 year.

That outcome did not happen by accident. It was the direct result of a strategic shift from traditional SEO toward a combined approach integrating AI SEO, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), a methodology Myna Marketing has built specifically for Hawaii businesses operating in an AI-first search environment.

"The old playbook said more traffic equals more revenue. That's no longer true," said Nick Ponte, Founder and CEO of Myna Marketing. "What matters now is whether your business appears inside the AI-generated answers that travelers and customers see before they ever click a single link. We built a system that achieves exactly that."





Myna Marketing's AI SEO Strategy Delivers 6,000%+ Revenue Growth for Hawaii Business While Organic Traffic Drops



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The campaign results, now published as a full case study on the Myna Marketing website, document the specific strategy that produced the growth. The team focused the campaign on three pillars: securing dominant positions in traditional Google search results for the client's most profitable tours, restructuring content so that AI platforms could identify and cite the business as an authoritative local source, and targeting high-intent transactional keywords that booking-stage travelers use rather than broad informational queries that AI Overviews absorb without generating clicks.

The AI-specific results are the data point that signal where Hawaii search seems to be heading. AI-driven sessions and AI-attributed revenue both grew at rates that far exceeded what traditional SEO produced, despite the business operating in the same competitive market with the same budget.

Myna Marketing's approach is particularly relevant for Hawaii businesses, where tourism competition is intense and international visitors increasingly use AI tools to plan trips before they arrive. A visitor asking AI for the best snorkeling tour on Maui does not see a list of ten blue links. They see a direct recommendation.

"Every Hawaii business we work with faces the same challenge right now," Ponte explained. "They've invested in SEO, they rank well on Google, and then they watch their traffic drop because AI is answering the question before anyone clicks. Our job is to make sure that when AI answers that question, it recommends our client. It doesn't matter if you're running a Maui SEO campaign or working with us from Oahu or the Big Island. AI SEO for Hawaii businesses is what's moving the needle right now, and the ones investing in it today are the ones showing up in AI answers tomorrow."

The agency's AI SEO services are designed for Hawaii businesses across every island and industry vertical. Unlike generic LLM optimization approaches, Myna Marketing's strategy accounts for the island-specific search behavior that distinguishes how a tourist searching from a hotel in Wailea thinks versus how a local resident on Oahu searches for the same type of service.

The full case study, including traffic and revenue data, strategy breakdown, and the specific AI SEO techniques that produced the results, is available on the Myna Marketing website.

About Myna Marketing

Myna Marketing is a Hawaii-based digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, paid advertising, AI SEO, and AI-powered growth solutions. The agency aims to help businesses across Hawaii improve their online presence, drive traffic, and increase revenue through data-driven marketing strategies.

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Source: GetFeatured