São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Brasil DNA has announced a new international promotional initiative highlighting Bahia as one of Brazil's leading destinations for multicultural, gastronomic, and sustainable tourism experiences. The initiative aims to strengthen the state's positioning by promoting its cultural diversity, regional cuisine, and natural attractions to international travelers.





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Known for its vibrant Carnival celebrations, Bahia has increasingly attracted visitors seeking immersive experiences that combine nature, gastronomy, cultural heritage, and the authenticity of the Bahian people. According to Brasil DNA, the destination represents one of Brazil's most diverse tourism hubs due to the strong influence of Indigenous, African, and Portuguese traditions.

As part of the initiative, Brasil DNA highlights the state's cuisine as one of its main tourist attractions. Bahia's culinary scene reflects a rich cultural fusion shaped by Indigenous, Portuguese, and African influences. Among the regional specialties featured in the campaign are acarajé, abará, moqueca baiana, and bobó de camarão.





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The initiative also emphasizes nature-based and sustainable tourism experiences. Chapada Diamantina is one of the destination's main attractions, drawing visitors from around the world with its numerous waterfalls, crystal-clear pools, and caves. When illuminated by shafts of sunlight, these natural formations create breathtaking and unique visual spectacles.





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According to Brasil DNA, the initiative seeks to strengthen Bahia's international visibility as a destination that goes beyond traditional nature tourism. By combining biodiversity, gastronomy, multicultural heritage, and sustainable experiences, the state continues to reinforce its position as one of Brazil's most complete and diverse travel destinations.

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Source: Brasil DNA