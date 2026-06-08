Marathon Petroleum Recognizes Drivers for One and Two Million Miles of Safe Driving

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Marathon Petroleum transport driver Scott Wallace was recognized as a Two Million Mile Safe Driver.

Key Points

Marathon Petroleum recognized its Transport and Rail drivers who reached one million and two million miles without a preventable accident.

The award reflects years of disciplined driving, consistent training and a daily commitment to keeping themselves and others safe.

These drivers' achievements highlight the professionalism, safety focus and operational excellence that define Transport and Rail.

Marathon Petroleum's Transport and Rail organization is celebrating its transport drivers who have reached three or more years without a preventable accident and have driven over a million miles in that time. Seven drivers achieved the 2025 Million Mile Award for one million miles driven during that time. Two drivers were honored for reaching the two-million-mile mark, including Scott Wallace from Leach, Kentucky. Wallace has been a transport driver for Marathon since 2002.

"Safety is a decision you make every mile," said Wallace. "Driving through storms, snow and ice is difficult, but anything can happen any day in any condition. We lean on our training and Marathon's safety rules to stay safe and keep others safe every trip."

Wallace said he always drives with patience and focus and never skips his pre-trip vehicle inspection checklist. He said he wants to get home to his family just as much as anyone else.

For this recognition, the drivers' miles were accumulated for each full year driven without a preventable accident. After three years without a preventable accident, the driver is eligible to receive Marathon Petroleum's Million Mile Award at intervals of one million, two million and three million miles.

"Safety is a decision you make every mile. We lean on our training and Marathon's safety rules to stay safe and keep others safe every trip."

"This is a remarkable milestone and a testament to the professionalism our transport drivers bring to their work," said Mike Johnson, Vice President of Transport & Rail. "Their unwavering focus on safety, integrity and operational excellence reflects our core values and the high standards that define Marathon Petroleum."

Find more stories and multimedia from Marathon Petroleum at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/marathon-petroleum-recognizes-drivers-for-one-and-two-million-miles-of-safe-driving-1174121