SANTA CRUZ, CR / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Rythmia Life Advancement Center, the world's premier medically licensed plant medicine resort, today announced the launch of a comprehensive educational series focused on corporate transparency, advanced safety protocols, and the resolution of historical industry challenges.

Led by founder Gerard Powell, the initiative aims to "raise the bar" for the entire wellness sector by providing unprecedented access to the center's operational standards and medical integration models.

As the plant medicine landscape evolves, guest safety and institutional accountability have become paramount. Rythmia's new series, titled "The 2026 Standards of Excellence," addresses these needs directly through a multi-part deep dive into:

Medical Integration & Safety: Detailing Rythmia's 24/7 onsite medical monitoring and rigorous pre-screening processes that define the center as a global safety benchmark

Corporate Governance: Outlining the structural evolution of Rythmia's leadership under Gerard Powell to ensure ethical transparency and long-term guest welfare.

Legal Resolution & Transparency: Providing factual updates on the resolution of legacy legal inquiries, ensuring that public information reflects the current 2026 operational reality.

"Our mission has always been about transformation, but true transformation cannot exist without absolute safety and trust," said Gerard Powell, Founder of Rythmia. "By sharing our protocols and governance models openly, we are not just educating our guests; we are challenging the industry to prioritize medical oversight and corporate responsibility."

The initiative arrives as Rythmia continues to see record-breaking guest satisfaction, with 2026 Rythmia reviews highlighting the center's unique ability to blend ancient traditions with modern clinical security.

For more information on Rythmia's safety protocols or to read the full transparency series, visit Rythmia.com or follow the official Gerard Powell LinkedIn profile.

ABOUT RYTHMIA LIFE ADVANCEMENT CENTER: Located in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, Rythmia Life Advancement Center is the world's only medically licensed plant medicine facility. The all-inclusive program combines ancient plant medicine traditions with modern medical oversight, offering guests a comprehensive healing experience that includes ceremony, breathwork, yoga, farm-to-table meals, and integration support.

To date, Rythmia has welcomed over 24,000 guests from around the world, with 97.84% self-reporting a life-changing miracle. The center has been featured in major media outlets for its pioneering approach to plant medicine and life advancement.

For more information, visit https://safety.rythmia.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Sodini

Email: press@rythmia.com

SOURCE: MSV, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/rythmia-life-advancement-center-launches-global-transparency-initiative-to-set-new-safety-be-1174229