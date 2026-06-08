Cupertino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - GiveaRoof.org today announced its official partnership with United Airlines through the airline's MileagePlus "Miles on a Mission" program. The collaboration introduces a new channel for converting unused airline miles into temporary shelter support for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Figure 1- GiveARoof & United Airlines Logos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11143/300506_6f8d84113416288e_001full.jpg

Claudio Bono, founder of GiveaRoof.org, author of The Homelessness Fix, and a hospitality industry veteran with more than 36 years of experience, has long advocated for leveraging underutilized private-sector resources to address homelessness. The partnership reflects many of the principles promoted through GiveaRoof.org's initiatives, including the use of hotel points, loyalty programs, and other existing resources to support housing solutions.

Turning Unused Miles into Shelter Support

Through the dedicated Portal, United MileagePlus members can donate unused miles directly to Give A Roof. According to the organization, donated miles may be used to support temporary hotel accommodations for screened individuals and families working toward housing stability, employment opportunities, and family reunification where appropriate.

This partnership builds on GiveaRoof.org's operating model, which includes:

Centralized coordination with hotels, nonprofits, and community organizations.

Screening procedures and support services designed to promote long-term housing stability.

Collaboration with hospitality partners to utilize available lodging resources.

According to Bono, the initiative is intended to demonstrate how existing private-sector resources can be redirected toward addressing homelessness while supporting community-based housing efforts.

Figure 2- Book Cover image

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11143/300506_6f8d84113416288e_002full.jpg

A Practical Approach to Housing Challenges

California's homelessness crisis continues to drive discussion around new approaches to housing and support services. GiveaRoof.org states that its model seeks to complement existing efforts by encouraging collaboration among private-sector organizations, nonprofit groups, community stakeholders, and policymakers.

Supporters of the initiative believe programs of this nature may help expand housing options and encourage broader participation from private-sector stakeholders interested in addressing homelessness through voluntary resource-sharing initiatives.

Exploring Policy Solutions

Through ongoing discussions with policymakers and stakeholders, GiveaRoof.org is advocating for updates to IRS Code Section 170, which governs charitable contributions.

According to the organization, a targeted refinement could allow donations of loyalty points, airline miles, and similar rewards assets to receive fair-market-value treatment for charitable purposes. GiveaRoof.org believes such changes could encourage broader participation among individuals, corporations, and travel industry organizations.

The organization states that the objective is to create additional pathways for underutilized assets to support charitable and housing-related initiatives.

GiveaRoof.org believes that, if implemented, such reforms could help demonstrate how private-sector participation, corporate innovation, and public policy initiatives may work together to address homelessness.

Building a Broader Collaborative Effort

"This partnership with United Airlines represents an important step in GiveaRoof.org's efforts to explore new approaches to addressing homelessness," said Claudio Bono, founder of GiveaRoof.org.

"We believe initiatives like this can help expand awareness, strengthen collaboration, and contribute to meaningful progress in addressing homelessness. By working with organizations, communities, and stakeholders, we hope to encourage broader participation in solutions that support housing stability and human dignity."

The organization also stated that it is exploring additional partnerships and collaborative initiatives designed to expand awareness and support for homelessness-related programs.

Expanding the Mission Through Product Blue

GiveaRoof.org has also entered into a partnership with Product Blue.

ProductBlue.org is a national initiative focused on connecting consumer spending with social-impact programs that support housing, healthcare, and community-based assistance efforts.

By partnering with businesses, nonprofits, and healthcare leaders, Product Blue and GiveaRoof.org aim to expand awareness and develop additional funding opportunities that support individuals and families experiencing housing insecurity.

About Give A Roof

GiveaRoof.org is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on developing approaches to addressing homelessness through public-private partnerships, hospitality industry collaboration, and the utilization of underused resources.

The organization works with businesses, community stakeholders, and nonprofit partners to expand access to temporary housing and supportive services for individuals and families experiencing housing insecurity.

Founded by hospitality veteran, author, and GiveaRoof.org founder Claudio Bono, the organization promotes market-based approaches that seek to leverage existing private-sector resources in support of housing and community initiatives.

Learn more and get the book The Homelessness Fix book is available on more than 70 major platforms and retailers worldwide, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, and many others.

TheHomelessnessFix EndHomelessness UnitedAirlines

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300506

Source: Evertise AI PR