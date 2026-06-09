New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Dr. Christina Rahm and The ROOT Brands are celebrating a milestone moment as company leadership gathers in New York City for the 24th Annual American Business Awards, where both the organization and its founder, Dr. Christina Rahm, have been recognized with prestigious Gold Stevie Awards for innovation, manufacturing excellence and scientific leadership.

The national recognition highlights the continued growth of DRC Ventures' ecosystem of science-driven companies, including The ROOT Brands and Strata Biotech Labs, and underscores the organization's commitment to transforming patented research into scalable consumer products.

The ROOT Brands earned a Gold Stevie Award for Patent-Driven Wellness Innovation in Non-Durable Consumer Products, recognizing the company's proprietary formulations, intellectual property portfolio and vertically integrated manufacturing approach. Judges praised the company's ability to translate scientific innovation into trusted consumer wellness products while maintaining quality and consistency at scale.

At the same time, Dr. Christina Rahm received a Gold Stevie Award for Building and Scaling Patent-Driven Manufacturing Infrastructure, honoring her work developing the manufacturing systems behind The ROOT Brands through Strata Biotech Labs. The award recognizes her leadership in creating infrastructure designed to protect intellectual property, maintain regulatory discipline and support the production of science-backed wellness products.

"This is a celebration of what can happen when innovation, manufacturing and purpose align," said Dr. Rahm. "These awards represent years of work building systems that protect scientific integrity from concept to consumer. We are honored to celebrate this achievement in New York alongside some of the nation's most innovative companies and leaders."

The American Business Awards, widely recognized as the premier business awards program in the United States, received more than 3,700 nominations this year across industries ranging from technology and manufacturing to healthcare and consumer products. Winners were selected by more than 230 industry professionals and business leaders. The awards ceremony takes place on June 9 in New York City.

For DRC Ventures, the dual honors reflect a broader vision that extends beyond product development. Through patented technologies, scientific research, manufacturing infrastructure and consumer wellness innovation, the organization continues to build a model whereby intellectual property, quality control and scalable production work together to bring science-backed solutions to market.

The recognition also marks another significant achievement in a growing list of national honors for Dr. Rahm, whose work spans scientific research, patented innovation, manufacturing strategy and entrepreneurial leadership.

As industry leaders gather in New York City to celebrate excellence in American business, DRC Ventures and The ROOT Brands view the occasion as both an acknowledgment of past accomplishments and a launchpad for future innovation.

"These awards validate the power of combining patented science with disciplined execution," said company leadership. "We're proud to represent a model in which innovation doesn't stop at invention-it extends through manufacturing, quality and, ultimately, the delivery of products that positively impact consumers."

About Dr. Christina Rahm

Dr. Christina Rahm is a scientist, inventor and entrepreneur advancing the intersection of biotechnology, health and sustainability. As the founder and CEO of DRC Ventures, she leads over 20 companies that develop science-based, sustainable consumer solutions. She is also the co-founder of The ROOT Brands and founder of Xoted Biotechnology Labs, a multimillion-dollar research center specializing in plant-based detoxification and regenerative science.

Dr. Rahm holds seven approved patents, with 40+ patents pending, and has developed more than 170 proprietary processes and formulas for wellness innovation.

About The ROOT Brands

The ROOT Brands is a leading provider of innovative, science-backed wellness products designed to help individuals detox, restore and optimize their health. With a commitment to purity, sustainability and effectiveness, The ROOT Brands continues to set new industry standards in holistic wellness.

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Source: DRC Ventures