RetireWizard Announces Public Launch of AI-Driven Retirement Income Calculator

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RetireWizard announces the public launch of its AI-driven retirement income calculator. This free tool is designed specifically for Americans ages 50 to 70 with $250,000 to $5,000,000 in retirement savings. The tool helps them generate a personalized income estimate in under 60 seconds.

A New Tool for a Changing Retirement Planning

The announcement comes as the retirement planning environment changes. Many Americans now retire without traditional pension coverage. This places income planning on individuals. Recent stock market volatility in early 2026 has increased concern among those nearing or in retirement about the long-term durability of their savings.

LIMRA reports that most Americans fear outliving their savings. This research shows a gap between accumulated wealth and reliable income. RetireWizard addresses that gap by offering a self-service option for savers who want to understand income options without talking to a financial advisor right away.

How the Calculator Works

The RetireWizard platform features a quiz-based Annuity Calculator. Users answer a few questions on savings and retirement timeline. Within 60 seconds, they get a personalized income estimate. The tool is free and needs no prior appointment or advisor relationship.

The calculator targets the mass-affluent: $250,000 to $5,000,000 in retirement savings. This group falls between DIY investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with full financial advisory access. RetireWizard helps those in the middle by providing income-planning data before they consult a professional.

Expanding Access to Annuity Information

Annuity products have mainly been evaluated during advisory-led meetings. This process can feel high-pressure or inaccessible to savers who want to explore on their own. Free tools like RetireWizard let users research annuity income on their own.

The platform connects users with a nationwide network of financial advisors. This approach creates a path from self-directed research to professional help. Since its launch, RetireWizard has processed thousands of free retirement income assessments. This utilization shows early traction with its intended users.

Perspective on Retirement Income Gap

The Co-Founder of RetireWizard spoke to the problem the platform is designed to solve:

Retirees today are the wealthiest in U.S. history, yet have the least guaranteed income. We built RetireWizard after seeing family members stress over retirement, even though they were doing everything right. No one who spends 30 years building a nest egg should lie awake, wondering if the market will take it all away.

Timing and Market Relevance

The public launch is timed to coincide with a period of heightened awareness around retirement security. Major market indices experience notable swings in the early part of 2026. As a result, it pushed retirement income stability higher on many savers' priority lists. Tools that allow individuals to quickly estimate income options are gaining relevance as investors reassess risk and seek to plan with greater confidence.

RetireWizard positions its calculator as a first step. It helps savers see how their savings translate into income before pursuing any financial strategy. You can explore your next steps with the RetireWizard free calculator.

About RetireWizard

RetireWizard is a free, AI-powered retirement income platform designed to help Americans with savings of $250,000 to $5,000,000. Through a proprietary quiz-based Annuity Calculator, RetireWizard delivers personalized income projections - giving successful savers the objective data they need before ever speaking to an advisor. RetireWizard partners with hundreds of top-rated financial advisors across the United States to connect users with the best annuity products on the market. Our mission is simple: ensure that every hard-working American can retire with confidence, security, and a paycheck that lasts as long as they do. Learn more at RetireWizard.

The information provided in this article is for general informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended as legal, financial, medical, or professional advice. Readers should not rely solely on the content of this article and are encouraged to seek professional advice tailored to their specific circumstances. We disclaim any liability for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from the use of, or reliance on, the information presented.

Media contact

Name: Tim Schucker

Website: RetireWizard.com

Email: hello@retirewizard.com

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