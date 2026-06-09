Global Buyers Drive Rising Demand for Palm Beach County's Off-Market Luxury Real Estate in 2026, Says Darlene Streit of The Corcoran Group

South Florida Luxury Advisor Darlene Streit Releases New Market Guidance on Discreet Transactions, Equestrian Demand, and the Shifting Buyer Profile

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Beach County is seeing a steady rise in off-market luxury real estate activity, as more high-net-worth buyers from across the United States and abroad seek private, discreet transactions in the region's most exclusive communities.

A growing share of high-end deals in Palm Beach, Wellington, Delray Beach, and Jupiter is now being completed outside of public listings. Buyers in this segment often prefer privacy, early access to properties, and personal introductions, while sellers are placing greater value on confidentiality and timing.

Darlene Streit, a Senior Global Real Estate Advisor based in Palm Beach, has been tracking these shifts in the South Florida luxury market for more than 25 years. With over $2.5 billion in career sales and recognition among the top 0.5 percent of agents nationwide, Streit is releasing new market guidance for buyers and sellers operating in this evolving landscape.

"Palm Beach and Wellington have become global destinations for luxury living, even more so than just a few years ago," said Streit. "Many of the most desirable opportunities never reach the public market. Buyers want access to listings before they go live, and sellers want confidentiality. That has changed the way the highest end of this market works."

Wellington Continues to Grow as a Global Equestrian Real Estate Hub

Streit's guidance also focuses on Wellington's continued growth as an international center for equestrian property. The village, known for its winter equestrian season, draws riders, owners, and investors from Europe, South America, and across the United States each year.

Demand for farms, training facilities, and estate properties remains strong through 2026, supported by Wellington's calendar of international equestrian events and the broader appeal of South Florida's lifestyle and tax environment.

"Wellington is unlike any other equestrian market in the country," Streit said. "Buyers are looking for properties that support both their sport and their family lifestyle. That combination is rare, and it continues to drive sustained interest from outside the region."

Much of Wellington's appeal also comes from its proximity to Palm Beach. Owners can enjoy a true equestrian lifestyle and the smaller, quieter rhythm of a village community while still having the dining, shopping, cultural offerings, and international airport access of Palm Beach within a short drive. For families balancing a serious riding program with the wider pace of South Florida life, the ability to move seamlessly between worlds is difficult to replicate anywhere else in the country.

The Buyer Profile Continues to Shift

Recent activity in Palm Beach County reflects a wider mix of buyers than in previous years. Families relocating from the Northeast and Midwest remain a large share of the market, while international buyers and investors from Europe and Latin America are also increasing their presence.

Common priorities among current buyers include waterfront access, gated communities, security, proximity to top private schools, and equestrian facilities. Sellers are increasingly focused on discreet marketing, careful pre-market preparation, and timing the sale to match seasonal demand.

The new guidance from Streit's team is designed to provide buyers and sellers with a clearer understanding of the factors shaping Palm Beach County's luxury market for the rest of 2026. Drawing on decades of experience in South Florida's high-end real estate sector, Streit's guidance addresses the strategic considerations that increasingly influence successful transactions: off-market positioning, pre-market preparation, seasonal timing, and managing the complexities of club memberships and HOA approvals. As more luxury sales take place privately, the growing importance of experienced local representation, market timing, and discreet transaction management is essential in navigating today's evolving ultra-luxury landscape.

About Darlene Streit

Darlene Streit is a Senior Global Real Estate Advisor with The Corcoran Group, specializing in luxury real estate throughout Palm Beach, Wellington, Delray Beach, Jupiter, and the wider South Florida market. With more than 25 years of experience and over $2.5 billion in career sales, she is consistently recognized among the top 0.5 percent of agents nationwide. Streit represents high-net-worth buyers and sellers seeking discreet, strategic representation in the South Florida luxury market.

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