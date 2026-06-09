LOAR PLLC Welcomes Michael C. Roberts as Partner - Expansion & Complex Litigation

Former Jackson Walker Partner Joins LOAR to Support Growth in Texas and Beyond, Strengthen Attorney Bandwidth in Expanding Markets and Advance the Firm's Complex Litigation Practice

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / LOAR PLLC today announced that Michael C. Roberts has joined the firm as Partner - Expansion & Complex Litigation, with a focus on supporting LOAR's continued growth across Texas and beyond, including the firm's expanding work in catastrophic injury cases and other complex litigation.

Roberts joins LOAR at a pivotal time for the firm. While LOAR continues to experience significant success in its Austin and Dallas markets, its work has expanded quickly into other high-demand markets, including Houston, San Antonio, Midland-Odessa, Abilene, Lubbock, and Waco, as well as markets outside Texas, including Denver and Seattle. As demand continues to grow, LOAR is investing in partner-level litigation leadership to ensure these markets receive the same high-quality strategy, responsiveness, and client-centered advocacy that have defined the firm's success.

His background brings a valuable perspective to LOAR's continued expansion. Roberts has represented clients of all sizes, from individuals to large corporate entities. This experience in many different roles on both sides of complex disputes and negotiations honed his understanding of how to evaluate risk, build litigation strategy, and guide clients through high-stakes legal challenges.

Roberts' experience also reflects the kind of trial strength LOAR is continuing to build. Roberts' trial experience includes first chairing a jury trial to a successful verdict in federal court, as well as multiple trials in state and federal courts and several arbitrations. One of his proudest accomplishments at his prior firm is representing a severely injured woman and her husband through trial against a major international company which resulted in a mid-trial multi-million-dollar settlement.

Roberts earned his J.D. from Baylor University School of Law, graduating cum laude, and his undergraduate degree from Abilene Christian University, graduating summa cum laude. Texas Super Lawyers recognized him as a top-rated construction litigation attorney and previously named him a Rising Star. He served as Co-Chair of the Austin Bar/AYLA Leadership Academy and currently serves on the board of Volunteer Legal Services of Central Texas.

CONTACT: Mimi Jaye, Administrative Director, mimi@LOARpllc.com

SOURCE: LOAR PLLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/loar-pllc-welcomes-michael-c.-roberts-as-partner-expansion-and-c-1174314