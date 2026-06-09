Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Explorer vor Durchbruch? 2 Kilometer Anomalie - trifft diese Aktie jetzt den Jackpot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40A34 | ISIN: US53947R1059 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.06.26 | 21:59
63,15 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOAR HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOAR HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.06.2026 02:26 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LOAR PLLC Welcomes Michael C. Roberts as Partner - Expansion & Complex Litigation

Former Jackson Walker Partner Joins LOAR to Support Growth in Texas and Beyond, Strengthen Attorney Bandwidth in Expanding Markets and Advance the Firm's Complex Litigation Practice

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / LOAR PLLC today announced that Michael C. Roberts has joined the firm as Partner - Expansion & Complex Litigation, with a focus on supporting LOAR's continued growth across Texas and beyond, including the firm's expanding work in catastrophic injury cases and other complex litigation.

Roberts joins LOAR at a pivotal time for the firm. While LOAR continues to experience significant success in its Austin and Dallas markets, its work has expanded quickly into other high-demand markets, including Houston, San Antonio, Midland-Odessa, Abilene, Lubbock, and Waco, as well as markets outside Texas, including Denver and Seattle. As demand continues to grow, LOAR is investing in partner-level litigation leadership to ensure these markets receive the same high-quality strategy, responsiveness, and client-centered advocacy that have defined the firm's success.

His background brings a valuable perspective to LOAR's continued expansion. Roberts has represented clients of all sizes, from individuals to large corporate entities. This experience in many different roles on both sides of complex disputes and negotiations honed his understanding of how to evaluate risk, build litigation strategy, and guide clients through high-stakes legal challenges.

Roberts' experience also reflects the kind of trial strength LOAR is continuing to build. Roberts' trial experience includes first chairing a jury trial to a successful verdict in federal court, as well as multiple trials in state and federal courts and several arbitrations. One of his proudest accomplishments at his prior firm is representing a severely injured woman and her husband through trial against a major international company which resulted in a mid-trial multi-million-dollar settlement.

Roberts earned his J.D. from Baylor University School of Law, graduating cum laude, and his undergraduate degree from Abilene Christian University, graduating summa cum laude. Texas Super Lawyers recognized him as a top-rated construction litigation attorney and previously named him a Rising Star. He served as Co-Chair of the Austin Bar/AYLA Leadership Academy and currently serves on the board of Volunteer Legal Services of Central Texas.

CONTACT: Mimi Jaye, Administrative Director, mimi@LOARpllc.com

SOURCE: LOAR PLLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/loar-pllc-welcomes-michael-c.-roberts-as-partner-expansion-and-c-1174314

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.