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The gala ceremony was held in the magnificent historic setting of the Croatian National Theatre (HNK Varazdin).In the Company of Oscar Winners and Hollywood Stars The winners were selected by a prestigious international jury consisting of elite professionals recipients and nominees of Oscar, Emmy, BAFTA, Grammy, and Cesar awards. The jury president for this year was the legendary and respected actor Ciaran Hinds. Widely considered one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, Hinds is known to audiences for global blockbusters such as Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the Oscar-winning drama Belfast, and the animated phenomenon Frozen.Slovak creators stood on stage alongside the world's absolute elite. Other award-winning personalities at this year's festival included Hollywood actor Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible, Star Trek), who received a Lifetime Achievement Award, and Oscar-winning sound designer James Mather (Top Gun: Maverick). The Slovak team shared the spotlight with elite sound professionals from the film Sirat, including Yasmina Praderas (Goya winner and Oscar nominee) and Laia Casanovas (European Film Award and Goya winner).Personal Moments from the Festival Stage The heart and engine of the project is Slovak producer, screenwriter, composer, and sound designer Vlado Zeleznak Jr., who accepted the award directly from the festival directors. During the gala, he experienced unforgettable personal encounters with the world's biggest film stars."When we stood on stage after the announcement, I expressed my appreciation to the jury president, Ciaran Hinds, for his work. I was delighted that he already recognized our film he responded immediately with a wide smile by singing the title of our project. It was a pleasant and spontaneous experience," recalls Vlado Zeleznak Jr.The meeting with Hollywood actor Simon Pegg was equally emotional. "I spoke with Simon on the day of the World Premiere, where I had the opportunity to introduce our film to him personally. When we met again on stage the next day during the awards ceremony, it was great to see that he was familiar with Angel & Meowand congratulated me with a smile again. These moments are a huge encouragement for my future work," adds the Slovak creator.The entire event was managed by the festival founders. The gala was hosted by Artistic Director Ozren K. Glaser, who publicly congratulated Vlado Zeleznak Jr. on stage, while Executive Director Marijana Glaser ceremoniously presented the Crystal Pine Award. "Our huge thanks go to the three main organizers from the Glaser family Marijana, Ozren, and producer Zeljko Glaser. I would like to express my appreciation for their excellent, professional organization and for building a festival of a truly Hollywood standard, where one felt like they were at the Oscars from the very first moment," concludes Vlado Zeleznak Jr.A World Premiere of Visual Poetry Before an Elite Audience The World Premiere of Angel & Meow, held on May 22 at CineStar Varazdin, played to a fully packed theater. The audience consisted of an elite group of nominated composers, sound designers, and filmmakers from around the world. The premiere was attended in person by living legends of the film industry, such as Oscar-winning sound mixer Mark Ulano (Titanic, Inglourious Basterds), as well as singer and producer Kathy Kelly from the legendary group The Kelly Family.In addition to high-quality animation and visuals, the international jury praised the film's powerful sound design, original score, and the overall story, all created by Vlado Zeleznak Jr. The visual and animation components were crafted by a top-tier Japanese team in Tokyo, led by director and lead animator Clemhyn Escosora from Adarnia studio (a subsidiary of Fuji Corp.).Global Sound Design and a Soundtrack as a Narrator Since the story relies on the pure power of image and sound, the meticulously designed sound and film music step into the spotlight, taking on the role of the primary narrator alongside the animation. The resulting soundtrack is exceptionally rich, varied, and intense."The sound design was created all over the world. While atmospheric sounds were recorded directly on the streets and coast of Cannes, the orchestral and electronic music was composed in studios in Slovakia. To achieve absolute authenticity, we recorded live animals and constantly experimented with sound," explains Vlado Zeleznak Jr. Over the 15-minute runtime, the viewer experiences diverse musical landscapes from massive orchestral passages and intimate piano and guitar moments to pure sci-fi sounds of analog Moog synthesizers and wind instruments.Sound in the Hands of a Living Legend The final sound mastering was handled in the USA by an absolute legend in the field Vlado Meller, in his prestigious American studio. Throughout his rich career, he has collaborated with icons such as Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Meller recently exclusively finished Dolby Atmos mastering for Michael Jackson's legendary albums for Sony USA, released in conjunction with the recently unveiled biographical film hit Michael.Angel & Meow has shown from the very start that independent Slovak production from the GONG Art Company workshop, combined with an original script, film music, and sound design, can successfully stand its ground on the international stage against the world's biggest productions.About GONG Art Company30 Years of Creativity and Innovation GONG Art Company is an established pillar of the Slovak audiovisual scene with a nearly 30-year history. The company is renowned for its long-standing technological and creative co-production work with Slovak National Television and Radio, providing comprehensive music production for iconic projects such as Hviezdicka and Zlata brana. The company has been awarded multiple Gold and Platinum records for its music production and children's audio titles.Today, GONG operates as a modern production house focused on international film co-productions. The company manages its own film projects, with in-house recording studios dedicated to film scoring and sound design. This infrastructure allows for simultaneous production across multiple works while the soundtrack for Angel & Meow was being composed in one studio, another was handling sound post-production for the documentary Man from the Mountain, which is also heading to international film festivals this year.GONG is also the founder of the global platform FMC (Film Music Contest & Festival), which connects elites from Hollywood and Netflix with global talent. The team regularly participates in key industry markets such as Cannes (March du Film), Annecy (MIFA), and Berlinale (EFM), building on a tradition of high-quality original work with the ambition to succeed in the global market.More information: www.angelandmeow.comMedia Contact: Mgr. Vlado Zeleznak JR.Phone: +421 911 789 888Email: press@angelandmeow.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/angelandmeowmovie/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angelandmeowmovie/Source: Angel & MeowCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.