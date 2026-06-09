Credissential Inc.: Credissential Closes Private Placement

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Credissential Inc. ("Credissential" or the "Company") (CSE:WHIP), a vertically integrated AI software development company, announces that, further to its news release dated May 21, 2026, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") by issuing 3,062,500 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit for gross proceeds of $490,000.

Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital and corporate purposes. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Offering.

The Units were offered: (a) by way of private placement in all of the provinces of Canada pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws; (b) in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, by way of private placement pursuant to the exemptions from the registration requirements provided for under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"); and (c) in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States on a private placement or equivalent basis, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws, provided that no prospectus, registration statement or other similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering to purchasers in Canada will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in Canada pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Units offered to purchasers outside of Canada pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirements in Canada available under ASC Rule 72-501 - Distributions to Purchasers Outside of Alberta and, accordingly, the securities issued pursuant to the Offering to purchasers outside of Canada are not subject to a four month and one day hold period in Canada. The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Credissential

Credissential is an AI powered financial services software developer.

For more information about Credissential and other products from Credissential, visit www.credissential.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chief Executive Officer

Head Office

Telephone

Email Colin Frost

2004 Sherwood Drive Sherwood Park, AB T8A 0Z1

+1 (236) 513 4776

info@credissential.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds, and receipt of regulatory approvals. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding market conditions and the Company's ability to complete the Offering on the terms described herein. Readers are cautioned that such assumptions may not be appropriate and that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Credissential Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/credissential-closes-private-placement-1174349