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PR Newswire
09.06.2026 03:54 Uhr
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Antai Solar: Antaisolar Showcases Upgraded 2P Tracker Solution at SNEC 2026, Securing Multiple Global Partnerships

XIAMEN, China, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh from being ranked No.7 in Wood Mackenzie's 2026 global PV tracker TOP10 and named a Global A-Class tracker manufacturer, Antaisolar, a leading expert in digital and intelligent photovoltaic (PV) mounting systems solutions, unveiled its upgraded product portfolio at the 19th SNEC Exhibition in Shanghai. Antaisolar presented its upgraded 2P multi-drive tracker TAI-Universal, flagship 1P tracker AT-Spark, and the complete ALTRA-ROOF solutions, revealing Antaisolar's commitment to high- standard product R&D across diverse solar applications.

Full-Line Product Upgrades

The spotlight fell on the newly upgraded 2P multi-drive tracker TAI-Universal, which made its first public appearance at SNEC 2026. The renewed TAI-Universal tracker features reinforced main structures and joint points, supporting spans up to 80 meters and wind resistance of 60 m/s. These enhancements help reduce pile numbers and project LCOE.

The flagship 1P tracker AT-Spark tracker delivers a 40% increase in structural stiffness and 50% higher strength, making it ideal for large-scale and complex terrain projects. The ALTRA-ROOF system, equipped with Snapfit quick installation technology, offers flexible design options and enhanced stability, ensuring reliable performance in distributed PV installations.

Achieved Industry Recognition and Certifications

Antaisolar's commitment to product quality was recognized by industry third-party authorities. On June 3, Antaisolar signed a strategic agreement with TÜV Rheinland for UK market access certifications and an ESG cooperation with TÜV SÜD, enhancing product credibility. On June 4, Antaisolar's ALTRA-METAL (dual-arc metal roof system) earnedUL 2703 certification, and the AT-Spark earned IEC 62817 certification, confirming its compliance with international standards. Additionally, AT-Spark was honored with the SNEC "Gigawatt-Level Award", recognizing its superior performance in utility-scale solar projects.

Expanding Global Partnerships

On June 4, Antaisolar signed strategic agreements with Gebeng Energy and RAYSTECH, marking major milestones in Southeast Asia and Australia. The partnerships cover over 800 MW solar project and collaboration on channel development, project delivery, and market promotion in Australia. By the end of 2025, Antaisolar's global shipments reached 50.1 GW across 21 countries, reinforcing its international presence and leadership in the photovoltaic industry.

With a clear focus on product innovation, verified quality, and global expansion, Antaisolar's SNEC 2026 showcase reaffirmed its mission to "Raise a Green World" and accelerate the transition toward clean, low-carbon energy.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antaisolar-showcases-upgraded-2p-tracker-solution-at-snec-2026-securing-multiple-global-partnerships-302794607.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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