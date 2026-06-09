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WKN: 928335 | ISIN: KR7033780008 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
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KT&G CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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KT&G CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.06.2026 06:42 Uhr
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KT&G Corporation: KT&G: "U.S. investor Capital Research and Management Company Increases stake from 5.6% to 7.2%"

  • Announces further acquisition after acquisition of 5.61% in May 8th
  • KT&G sees growth in Q1 based on global cigarette business growth-plans to announces new shareholder return policy in H2

SEOUL, South Korea, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G (KRX: 033780) announced on the 9th that the Capital Research and Management Company has acquired a 7.21% stake in the company for investment purposes.

According to the DART system, Capital Research and Management Company disclosed that it holds 7.49 million shares in KT&G. Accordingly, Capital Research and Management Company's stakeholding ratio-number of shares held to number of total issued shares-has reached 7.21%.

Previously on May 8th, Capital Research and Management Company disclosed that it holds 5.61% stake in KT&G and has gone on to acquire additional shares to reach 7.21% since the prior announcement. Capital Research and Management Company is among the largest Active Fund company that operates assets worth 3.3 trillion USD and is known for its long-term investment tendencies.

On one hand, KT&G saw good results in Q1, with a revenue of 1.7036 trillion KRW, operating profit of 364.5 billion KRW on a consolidated basis, a 14.3% and 27.6% YoY growth respectively.

The global cigarette business in particular broke the historical revenue record based on measures such as price hikes, costs and SGA cost cuts, and even volume growth across all global regions, based on brand competitiveness. Q1 revenue was at 559.6 billion KRW, a 24.6% YoY growth, and operating profit and sales volume grew 56.1% and 15.0% respectively, resulting in a "triple growth."

Furthermore, KT&G plans to announce a new shareholder return policy in H2 focusing on dividend reinforcement based on the qualitative growth led by the global business.

A KT&G spokesperson stated that "following BlackRock, Capital Research and Management Company and other investors with long-term investment tendencies have acquired stakes in KT&G, action that recognizes KT&G's fundamental competitiveness. In the future, the company will continue to improve shareholder value by constructing a virtuous cycle of global business's profit growth and shareholder return."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ktg-us-investor-capital-research-and-management-company-increases-stake-from-5-6-to-7-2-302794765.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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