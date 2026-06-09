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WKN: A2ANT0 | ISIN: NL0011794037 | Ticker-Symbol: AHOG
Tradegate
08.06.26 | 21:36
35,420 Euro
-0,08 % -0,030
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV Chart 1 Jahr
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KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,42035,46007:58
35,43035,47007:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 07:22 Uhr
148 Leser
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Nedap Security Management: Nedap expands partnership with Albert Heijn with mobile access

Groenlo, the Netherlands, 9 June, 2026, 07:00 CEST.

Nedap expands partnership with Albert Heijn with mobile access
Enabling secure and convenient mobile access for employees across Albert Heijn's organization

Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), a global leader in Digital Twin Technology and access management solutions, announces the expansion of its partnership with Albert Heijn, with the introduction of Nedap Mobile Access across the offices of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, and Ahold Delhaize in the Netherlands.

With mobile access, employees can securely access office buildings and facilities using their smartphones via Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. This reduces reliance on physical access badges while simplifying access management and improving convenience for employees.

The expansion builds on a long-standing relationship between Nedap and Albert Heijn and reflects the increasing adoption of mobile credentials in large-scale retail environments.

Mobile access enables employees to store their credentials on their devices and use near-field communication (NFC) technology to gain entry to secured areas. This supports more efficient credential management and a scalable, future-ready approach to access control.

"Albert Heijn is taking a clear step by bringing mobile access to its employees," said Tom van Middendorp, Solution Consultant at Nedap. "It makes access easier and more secure, using the devices people already rely on every day."

With this step, Nedap continues to support organizations in making the shift toward mobile-first access control.

For more information, please visit [the Nedap in Security website].

About Nedap in Security
Nedap has more than 45 years of experience in access management, supporting organizations in securing people, assets, and environments. Today, organizations across critical infrastructure and enterprise environments rely on Nedap's platform to manage identities, access rights, and security processes across complex environments. Built on open standards and supported by a strong partner network, Nedap's solutions integrate seamlessly with third-party systems and are designed to support secure, reliable operations over the long term.



About Nedap N.V.
Nedap is a leader in Digital Twin Technology, bridging the physical and digital worlds in Healthcare, Livestock, Retail and Security. Through our Technology for Life philosophy, we create sustainable, forward-thinking solutions that help people and organizations succeed in an ever-changing world.



Nedap N.V. has a workforce of over 1,000 employees and operates on a global scale. The company was founded in 1929 and has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam since 1947. Its headquarters is located in Groenlo, the Netherlands.		 For more information,
please contact:
Jun Song
Marketing
+31 544 471 111
jun.song@nedap.com
nedap.com

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  • Nedap expands partnership with Albert Heijn with mobile access

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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