FOSI: Family Online Safety Institute Hosts 2026 European Forum in Brussels, Convening Global Leaders to Find Common Ground on Online Safety

New Research on Australia's Social Media Ban Released Alongside Day of Sessions with OECD, Ofcom, and Global Industry Leaders

BRUSSELS, BE / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / The Family Online Safety Institute ( FOSI ) is pleased to host its 2026 European Forum, " Finding Common Ground ," taking place today at Google's offices in Brussels, Belgium.

This Forum brings together policymakers, regulators, researchers, industry leaders, and civil society organizations from across Europe and beyond to explore one central question: how can we find common ground on online safety?

Throughout the day, attendees will explore developments in online safety regulation, emerging research on children's digital wellbeing, the growing role of AI in the lives of families, and realistic approaches to creating safer digital experiences for young people and families.

Featured sessions include a discussion with representatives from the OECD, Ofcom, and Arcom, ATKM, and Belgium's Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications on the future of online safety regulation across Europe; a conversation between Stephen Balkam and Ian Russell of the Molly Rose Foundation on preventing online harms; and a panel exploring the latest evidence on children's digital wellbeing, rights, and online experiences.

The Forum will also feature discussions with leaders from organizations including Apple, TikTok, Amazon, Microsoft, Qoria, Roblox, YouTube, Epic Games, Save the Children, Coimisiún na Meán, and COFACE.

In conjunction with the Forum, FOSI is also releasing new findings from Australian Children's and Parents' Perceptions of the Recent Social Media Ban. The report examines how attitudes toward Australia's social media ban have shifted since implementation, offering new insights into support for the policy, its perceived impact on mental health, and how children and parents are adapting to a rapidly changing digital landscape. The findings reveal a nuanced picture: while support for the ban is consistent among adults and has increased among children, many young people continue to access at least some banned platforms, and confidence in the ban's potential benefits for children's mental health has grown. The research also found continued strong support among both parents and children for teen social media accounts with additional safeguards.

"As technology continues to evolve, meaningful progress depends on bringing together people with different experiences, expertise, and perspectives," said Stephen Balkam, Founder and CEO of FOSI. "Finding common ground is not always easy, but it remains essential if we want to create a digital world that supports children, empowers families, and fosters innovation responsibly."

About FOSI

The Family Online Safety Institute is an international, non-profit organization that works to make the online world safer for children and their families. FOSI convenes leaders in industry, government, academia, and the non-profit sector to identify solutions and develop best practices for online safety. Through research, resources, events, and special projects, FOSI promotes a culture of responsibility online and encourages digital citizenship for all. FOSI's membership includes many of the world's leading technology and telecommunications companies.

For more information about the 2026 European Forum or you can watch livestream here via FOSI YouTube, visit the official event page or contact amy@fosi.org.

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SOURCE: FOSI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/family-online-safety-institute-hosts-2026-european-forum-in-bruss-1173762