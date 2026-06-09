Lighthouse Point, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Custom Lip Balm Store, an online supplier of customized promotional lip balm, today announced an expansion of its bulk customization options for business-to-business buyers. The expanded lineup provides companies, real estate professionals, and event planners with additional ways to feature their logo on a practical, everyday product that can extend brand visibility beyond the initial interaction.

Custom Lip Balm Store Expands Bulk Branded Products for B2B Buyers

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As marketing budgets come under pressure, many organizations are prioritizing promotional items that can deliver repeat exposure at a relatively low cost per impression. Custom lip balm addresses this need by being small enough to be carried in a pocket, purse, or desk drawer, while remaining useful in day-to-day routines. Orders are available with a minimum of 100 pieces.

Every order includes complimentary art assistance and design proofs, allowing buyers to review and approve layouts before production. Customers upload their logo at checkout, and the in-house art team prepares a digital mock-up for confirmation. Customization options range from a single-color imprint to a full-color wraparound label.

The expanded B2B selection spans the company's full range of formulations, including petroleum-based balm for high-volume campaigns, all-natural beeswax for eco-conscious brands, SPF 15 and SPF 30 options for outdoor events, and coral-reef-safe formulas suited to beach and marine environments. Made in the USA, the products include complimentary art assistance and design proofs.

"Businesses don't just want a giveaway - they want something people actually keep and use," said Simonay Goothusen, Vice President at Custom Lip Balm Store. "A branded lip balm is an item that can be used multiple times over an extended period, which can help keep a company's name in front of its audience."

The company also offers reorders on exact repeat orders without an additional setup charge, supporting consistent branding across ongoing campaigns, multiple locations, and recurring events.

Custom Lip Balm Store products are available at www.customlipbalmstore.com.

About Custom Lip Balm Store

Custom Lip Balm Store is an online supplier of customized promotional lip balm and related products for businesses, dental and orthodontic practices, real estate professionals, and event organizers. Made in the USA, its products are supported by complimentary art assistance and design proofs. The company holds a 5-star Shopper Approved rating based on more than 4,600 verified customer reviews and maintains an A+ business profile with the Better Business Bureau.

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Source: Plentisoft