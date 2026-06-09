Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the launch of H-CLAY, a groundbreaking new technology that enables the cold processing of clay into a co-product for use in the formulation of 0% clinker cements.

H-CLAY: a groundbreaking new technology for cold-processing clay

With H-CLAY, Hoffmann Green is taking a major step forward in its innovation strategy. This technology is based on a unique process for cold-processing clay, without resorting to traditional calcination or flash-calcination processes, which are highly energy-intensive and emit CO2.

H-CLAY enables the recovery of various types of clay to be integrated as a co-product in the formulation of low-carbon cements, similar to slag in some Hoffmann Green 0% clinker cements. This technological breakthrough paves the way for a new generation of cements, designed to meet the requirements of structural concrete. It combines technical performance, durability, energy efficiency, and a reduced environmental footprint, while expanding the range of raw materials that the Company can utilize.

Hoffmann Green now has a new industrial tool that enables it to tap into a vast global supply of raw materials, while limiting the energy requirements associated with their processing.

A strategic innovation driving the industrialization of low-carbon cement

Since its founding, Hoffmann Green has pursued a process of constant innovation, developing sustainable solutions and co-products that are transforming the cement market. Today, the company has established itself as a key player in an industry that had seen no disruptive innovation for over 200 years.

H-CLAY technology strengthens Hoffmann Green's ability to design solutions tailored to the current challenges of the construction sector: reducing CO2 emissions, conserving resources, industrializing more efficient processes, and developing materials compatible with the requirements of structural concrete. It also serves as a strategic lever for diversification, enabling the Company to access new market segments and expand its areas of application.

This new technology demonstrates Hoffmann Green's continued technological leadership and R&D momentum in developing new 0% clinker industrial processes. It aligns with the Company's goal of developing an expanded portfolio of innovative, high-performance, and decarbonized cements to reach six innovative 0% clinker cements by 2030.

To date, Hoffmann Green's technology portfolio includes four innovative technologies designed for all markets in the construction sector: H-UKR, a technology based on alkali-activated slag; H-IONA, supersulfated cement; H-EVA, an alkali-based ettringite technology; and H-P2A, a geopolymer technology.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "The launch of H-CLAY marks a new milestone in Hoffmann Green's technological history. Having demonstrated that it is possible to mass-produce and market high-performance clinker-free cements, we are now breaking new ground with the cold processing of clay, without calcination or flash-setting. This innovation perfectly illustrates our ambition: to develop disruptive technologies able to significantly reducing cement's carbon footprint, while meeting the technical requirements of the construction market. H-CLAY strengthens our technological lead and confirms our unique position in the decarbonized cement industry."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608864361/en/

Contacts:

CONTACTS HOFFMANN GREEN

Hoffmann Green

Pierre-Emmanuel Favre

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

02 51 460 600



NewCap Investors Relations

Thomas Grojean

Alban Dufumier

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94



NewCap Financial Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98



Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Telephone: +33 2 51 460 600 Email finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr