Firm appoints Gijs Vissers and Benedict Stichel as country heads to lead growth across two key European logistics markets

Longpoint Partners today announced its expansion into Germany and the Netherlands, extending its infill industrial strategy into two of Europe's most supply-constrained logistics markets. The firm is establishing a presence in high-demand locations, including Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, and the Randstad, and plans to deploy approximately €400 million into logistics assets near major population centers and transportation corridors.

"We are excited to expand Longpoint's infill industrial strategy into Germany and the Netherlands," said Dwight Angelini, Founding and Managing Partner of Longpoint Partners. "These are highly attractive logistics markets with strong fundamentals, limited supply, and a clear need for high-quality light industrial and logistics space. With Gijs and Benedict leading our local efforts, we have the market knowledge, relationships, and discipline to identify attractive opportunities and execute with conviction."

The expansion extends Longpoint's focus on infill logistics into two of Europe's core economies. Germany is the continent's largest economy and a central distribution hub, while the Netherlands serves as a key gateway through the Port of Rotterdam and major air cargo networks. Both markets have low vacancy, limited new supply in key submarkets, and growing demand for modern logistics space driven by ecommerce growth, supply chain regionalization, and the need for more resilient distribution networks.

Gijs Vissers joins as Netherlands Country Head, bringing more than 16 years of experience in Dutch real estate and involvement in more than €4 billion of transactions. He joins from Stoneweg, where he served as Head of Transactions Benelux and Country Lead, overseeing approximately €850 million in assets and co-leading a team of 16 professionals. He previously held leasing and capital markets roles at JLL and Cushman Wakefield.

Benedict Stichel will join as Germany Country Head on July 1, 2026, bringing experience in institutional real estate investment and advisory. He spent five years at Eastdil Secured, where he advised on €3.6 billion of transactions across 16 projects. Earlier, he spent seven years at Palmira Capital Partners, where he helped grow the firm from €260 million to more than €2.0 billion in assets under management and participated in 57 acquisitions totaling €1.2 billion.

Longpoint works with local partners, brokers, and owners to identify attractive investment opportunities. The firm's initial focus will be assets suited for adaptive reuse, physical repositioning, and development strategies. Longpoint expects to begin deploying capital in both markets over the coming months.

About Longpoint

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Longpoint is a vertically integrated private equity real estate firm with deep domain experience in acquiring and operating infill logistics real estate in major U.S. and European markets. Longpoint chooses its investments and value creation strategy based on an analytical process that incorporates key drivers impacting the global supply chain, demographic shifts and consumer shopping patterns. Longpoint is registered as an investment adviser in the United States with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Founded in 2015, Longpoint has offices in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and Washington, D.C., and will open an office in Frankfurt in July 2026.

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