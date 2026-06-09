Vitesse, the financial infrastructure connecting the global insurance ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Richard Reggel as Chief Commercial Officer for Europe. The hire follows a year of significant momentum for the company, which has seen customer growth of 40% year-on-year, with nearly 600 customers now active on the platform, spanning global carriers, Lloyd's market participants, MGAs, TPAs, and brokers.

Richard joins from Verisk, where he spent 12 years building deep expertise across the London Market, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer for Verisk Specialty Business Solutions, leading commercial strategy across Sequel, Whitespace and Morning Data at the intersection of insurance, technology and data.

Phil McGriskin, CEO of Vitesse, said: "Richard has extensive London Market experience and is very well-connected. He has spent over a decade working with the insurers, MGAs and brokers navigating exactly the problems we exist to solve, from claims funds management to optimising liquidity and operational efficiency. He joins us at a pivotal moment for both Vitesse and the market, and his relationships and expertise will put us in a stronger position as the industry modernises how it thinks about payments and treasury operations."

In his new role, Richard will lead commercial operations across the UK, Europe and other international markets, deepening relationships with existing customers and expanding the company's reach across a market where insurers and their partners face growing pressure to modernise how they manage and move money, improve operational efficiency and optimise capital.

Richard Reggel, Chief Commercial Officer Europe, Vitesse, said: "From my first conversations with the team, I was impressed by both the quality of their portfolio of solutions and the calibre of the people behind them. The timing felt right because Vitesse has reached a scale where there is a significant opportunity to accelerate growth internationally, deepen relationships with existing customers, and continue expanding its influence within the global payments ecosystem. It's rare to find a business with such a strong foundation and so much potential still ahead of it."

About Vitesse

Vitesse is the trusted financial infrastructure connecting the global insurance ecosystem. Purpose-built for the industry, Vitesse provides insurers, brokers, MGAs and TPAs with a unified platform for claims funds optimisation, real-time global payments and end-to-end financial control. To date, Vitesse has facilitated billions in payments across 200+ countries and currencies, and has returned hundreds of millions in claims funds to insurers' balance sheets. Licensed by the FCA in the UK and DNB in Europe, Vitesse also operates Vitesse Trust Company, LLC, regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

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Contacts:

Shelley Petri, Head of Global Communications, Vitesse

shelley.petri@vitesse.io