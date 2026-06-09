DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc (CB5) Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 63.8224 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39996879 CODE: CB5 ISIN: LU1834983477 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1834983477 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CB5 Sequence No.: 430704 EQS News ID: 2342122 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2026 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)