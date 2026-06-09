In 2025, monday.com saw 26% YoY revenue growth in EMEA

Barnett will be a driving force in monday.com's biggest transformation yet

monday.com (Nasdaq: MNDY), the AI work platform that turns strategy into execution at scale, today announced Ben Barnett's appointment to General Manager (GM) of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, marking a major milestone in the company's global expansion.

Ben, who has been with monday.com for five years, brings a decade of experience in senior B2B sales roles at software companies and has overseen significant, sustained growth at monday.com in the UK and Ireland since joining in 2021.

In his new position, Ben's priorities include delivering the monday.com's EMEA go-to-market strategy, fostering key partnerships, and bolstering its newly announced AI work platform. He is based in London.

Ben's promotion comes as monday.com builds on a period of rapid regional success, with EMEA revenue up 26% year-on-year in 2025. Last year, monday.com expanded its regional EMEA headquarters in Fitzrovia, London, now occupying 80,000 sq ft across three floors where more than 370 employees are based, as well as adding offices in Paris and Munich. There are more than 2,250 employees in monday.com's EMEA region, encompassing London, Munich, Paris, Tel Aviv, and Warsaw.

monday.com has just completed the most significant change in its history, rebuilding its product from a work management solution to a single AI work platform, where people and agents execute, manage and operate as one team.

Ben Barnett, General Manager for EMEA at monday.com said: "EMEA has been one of monday.com's most exciting growth stories, and I've had the privilege of living it from the inside. It's a unique privilege to be afforded the opportunity to lead a region with such a broad business and cultural history and nuance, bound together by a shared spirit of industry and enterprise. As we move now into an AI-powered age, I'm proud to step into this GM role and bring our customers the tools and advice they need to harness technology in a way, and at a speed, that works for them."

Casey George, Chief Revenue Officer at monday.com said: "Ben has been instrumental in shifting our EMEA business into a higher gear, consistently demonstrating the skill and precision required to scale in complex markets. He was there at the inception of our London office, and the breadth of knowledge, relationships and commercial instinct he has built across this region over five years is an extraordinary asset. He understands our customers, our partners and our people in a way that only comes from being in the room for every chapter of this growth story. With his leadership, we are strongly positioned to accelerate our annual plan and lead the next frontier of enterprise AI."

About monday.com

monday.com is the AI work platform that not only helps manage and orchestrate work, but also does the work for you. Over 250,000 customers worldwide use monday.com to bring people, workflows, and AI agents together on one flexible platform, where AI doesn't just assist, it executes. From work management and CRM to service and dev, every monday.com product runs on the same AI layer, automating tasks, running workflows, and helping teams deliver exponentially more with less effort.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609835979/en/

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Media relations contact

Alex Kourakis Fin O'Connor

monday.com@clarity.global