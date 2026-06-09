Nokia Oyj: Nokia and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison collaborate to enhance Indonesia's 5G network and unlock AI-enabled services

Nokia and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison collaborate to enhance Indonesia's 5G network and unlock AI-enabled services

Agreement supports low-and mid-band 5G rollout across Indosat's network, serving customers nationwide

Partnership accelerates new AI-driven services, digital experiences and sustainable growth across Indonesia

AI-ready 5G network will enable AI-RAN architecture and AI Grid deployment in collaboration with NVIDIA, bringing AI and connectivity closer to every Indonesian

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH) announced a partnership to modernize Indosat's nationwide mobile network in Indonesia through the deployment of advanced 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) technologies. As a key technology partner, Nokia will support the rollout of low- and mid-band 5G to help build high-performance, AI-ready networks designed to deliver a more seamless, reliable, and responsive digital experience for customers.

More than a network upgrade, this collaboration reflects a shared ambition to bring customers closer to the digital experiences that matter most to them, from immersive entertainment and gaming to more reliable connectivity for work, learning, communication, and everyday digital activities. A stronger and more flexible network foundation will enable Indosat to serve customers better by anticipating their evolving digital needs while creating experiences that are more meaningful.

The deployment will enhance network capacity, performance, and coverage across Indonesia, while supporting Indosat's long-term ambition to expand digital access more inclusively nationwide. The upgraded network will also enable advanced consumer and enterprise use cases across key sectors, including public services, industry, and digital services.

Unlocking AI-enabled services with NVIDIA

These joint activities will not only connect Indonesia but also build the digital infrastructure for the country's next phase of growth. This agreement reflects a shared mission to turn connectivity into a platform for intelligence. AI-RAN provides the common architecture for combining connectivity and intelligence, and Nokia's roadmap is built on that foundation with NVIDIA. With Nokia and NVIDIA already working with Indosat on AI-RAN, the companies are on track for the next milestone: moving from the first AI-RAN call completed at Mobile World Congress 2026 to field trials in Indonesia by the end of 2026. The collaboration will also support Nokia's work on new AI algorithms designed to improve spectral efficiency on NVIDIA AI-RAN platforms, with those capabilities expected to be part of the upcoming field trials.

By combining its centralized AI factories and distributed AI-RAN infrastructure, Indosat is advancing its AI grid, creating a unified intelligence layer that distributes both AI and connectivity to millions of Indonesians while helping drive economic growth. Grounded in local AI innovation, the model is already accelerating practical applications in government services, healthcare, education, and agriculture, supported by the AI-RAN Innovation Center in Surabaya and the NVIDIA AI Technology Center ecosystem.

Justin Hotard, President and CEO of Nokia, said: "The next phase of network evolution will be defined by how well operators combine connectivity, intelligence and scale. Together with Indosat and NVIDIA, Nokia is helping build a network that can do exactly that - one that expands 5G, enables new AI-driven services and creates long-term value. This partnership reflects a broader shift in the industry, as operators invest in networks that deliver high performance at scale while supporting greater efficiency, new business models and digital growth."

Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said: "At Indosat, we continuously evolve to serve our customers LebihBaik by understanding their needs more deeply and delivering experiences that truly matter to them. Together with Nokia and NVIDIA, we are building a reliable and AI-ready network foundation that will elevate connectivity and create a more seamless digital experience for every customer. This collaboration strengthens our readiness for the next phase of digital innovation while reinforcing our commitment to empowering Indonesia through inclusive and sustainable digital transformation."

Ronnie Vasishta, SVP Telecoms, NVIDIA: "Indosat and Nokia are showing what it looks like when a 5G network becomes the platform for intelligence. By building on our AI-RAN work together and moving toward field trials in Indonesia, we are helping create an architecture where AI and connectivity can work side by side to improve efficiency, enable new applications and support digital transformation at scale."

As part of the agreement, Nokia will deploy its latest Habrok and Pandion radio families, Levante basebands, Centralized RAN and advanced network management and automation platforms, enabling intelligent operations, improved energy efficiency and faster service innovation. Low-band 5G will be introduced across the full network footprint, with mid-band 5G covering approximately 80% of the network over the next three and a half years. AI-driven automation and energy-efficient technologies will improve operational efficiency and support a more sustainable and responsible approach to digital transformation, ensuring that technological advancement delivers real impact for businesses and the millions of Indonesians who rely on connectivity every day.

Nokia, Indosat and NVIDIA are demonstrating how 5G and AI can be delivered together to support digital inclusion across Indonesia's diverse geography. This 5G expansion project provides the connectivity foundation for an AI Grid, while the AI-RAN roadmap creates a practical path to bring AI workloads closer to the network, to deliver new value for enterprises, public services and empower every Indonesian.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Web Page: Advanced 5G

Web Page: Radio Access Networks

Blog: Nokia AI-RAN

Whitepaper: The value creating fusion of AI and RAN

Press Release: Nokia accelerates AI-RAN momentum with new partnerships driving path to AI-Native 6G



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