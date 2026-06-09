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WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 11:00
6,965 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Software
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HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
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7,0457,07012:03
7,0557,06512:03
ACCESS Newswire
09.06.2026 11:26 Uhr
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Hacksaw Gaming Announces Partnership with MagicBet in Bulgaria

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Hacksaw Gaming (STO:HACK) announces a new partnership with MagicBet, bringing its signature slot titles to players on the operator's platform in Bulgaria.

The agreement marks Hacksaw Gaming's 17th live operator in the locally licensed Bulgarian market, reinforcing its position in one of Europe's most established iGaming jurisdictions.

MagicBet combines a strong land-based heritage with a growing digital presence. Originally founded in 1992, the company has built a nationwide network of over 40 gaming halls across major cities including Sofia, Plovdiv and Burgas, before expanding into online gaming in recent years.

Operating under a licence issued by Bulgaria's National Revenue Agency (NRA), MagicBet offers a broad portfolio of over 1,000 casino titles, delivering a comprehensive and modern gaming experience to players across the country.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"We're pleased to continue building our presence through partnerships like this across European markets. MagicBet brings a strong combination of local heritage and digital ambition in the Bulgarian market, and we're excited to see our titles go live on their platform."

Kliment Kunsh, Casino Manager at MagicBet:
"We're excited to partner with Hacksaw Gaming and bring their portfolio to our players at MagicBet in Bulgaria. Hacksaw's innovative approach, engaging game mechanics, and strong player appeal make them a valuable addition to our offering. We're confident this collaboration will further enhance the overall player experience and strengthen our position in the market."

The partnership marks another step in Hacksaw Gaming's continued growth across locally licensed markets, as the company expands its reach through strong local operator partnerships.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW GAMING ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH MAGICBET IN BULGARIA

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-announces-partnership-with-magicbet-in-bulgaria-1174406

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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