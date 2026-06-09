Banks can now deploy digital asset payments faster, without risking fragmentation

Icon Solutions the UK fintech enabling banks to design and implement state-of-the-art payment systems has released a reference implementation showing how banks can use the Icon Payments Framework (IPF) to accelerate support for payments processing using distributed ledger technology (DLT)-based digital assets. As IPF is agnostic to both the type of digital asset and the DLT network on which they are issued, the risk of fragmentation is reduced as adoption scales.

There is growing momentum for digital assets such as stablecoins, tokenised deposits, deposit tokens and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to enable faster, cheaper and smarter payments. Yet the emergence of different digital asset types and DLT networks which must also work with existing financial infrastructure creates fragmentation and operational complexity for banks. This is compounded by legacy vendor solutions that limit choice and lock banks in, making it slow, costly and risky to make the changes required to support DLT-based payments.

In contrast to these legacy solutions, IPF is a payments development framework that enables banks to progressively transform their systems on their own terms which is proven to accelerate implementation by 4x and reduce total cost of ownership by up to 50%. Trusted by leading banks including Citi, UBS, NatWest and BNP Paribas, IPF has already been used in live environments for DLT-based clearing and settlement.

To address increasing industry demand and the need for interoperability as adoption starts to scale, the new reference implementation showcases how banks can use IPF to integrate and orchestrate digital asset payments using any DLT network while enabling seamless connectivity with existing core banking systems and payments infrastructure.

"The move from digital asset experimentation to implementation is a clear market signal that all banks must focus on moving towards a consolidated payments infrastructure that can support any type of payment, anytime, anywhere," comments Arjeh van Oijen, Head of Product Management at Icon. "As banks start to harness the potential of digital money, IPF is the only solution with the flexibility to bring new services to market quickly, safely and cost-effectively without relying on external vendors."

To view a demo of the IPF digital assets reference implementation and understand how IPF can be used to accelerate initiatives, contact Icon here.

About Icon Solutions

Icon Solutions is a fintech company that has been designing and implementing state-of-the-art payments systems since 2009.

Our core product the Icon Payments Framework (IPF) is an internationally proven payments development framework that is trusted by Tier 1 banks across the globe such as Citi, NatWest, UBS and BNP Paribas.

IPF gives banks the technology and processes to independently accelerate the transformation of their payments infrastructure, allowing them to build, test and deploy payments processing solutions much faster, while staying in total control of timelines and costs.

For more information, visit iconsolutions.com.

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Contacts:

For further Icon Solutions media information, please contact Oli Houseman at iseepr oli@iseepr.co.uk