United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.: uMR Jupiter 5T, the Middle East's First 5T Ultra-High-Field MRI, Begins Clinical Operation in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global innovator in AI-powered advanced medical imaging technologies and intelligent healthcare solutions, together with its long-standing partners Sonomed Imaging Center &Laboratory and Sezin Medical Imaging, has announced the clinical launch of the uMR Jupiter 5T MRI system in Sonomed, Istanbul, marking the first clinical installation of the system in Türkiye and beyond the Middle East Region.

The installation also includes the uCT 960+, a high-performance CT system designed to support a broad range of diagnostic applications. The systems were officially inaugurated during a ceremony attended by healthcare professionals, academic leaders, researchers, and industry representatives from across Türkiye.

The uMR Jupiter, a whole-body 5T MRI system, surpasses traditional ultra-high-field MRI limits, extending beyond brain and selecting MSK joints to the abdomen, heart, pelvis, and more. It delivers superior resolution and signal-to-noise ratio over standard 3T MRI, enabling radiologists to "see the unseen".

The uCT 960+ delivers ultra-fast scanning, outstanding image quality, and low-dose imaging capabilities. Its advanced detector technology and intelligent imaging capabilities enable high-quality examinations without the need for heart-rate control, helping clinicians make faster and more confident decisions in critical care settings.

The two systems provide clinicians with advanced imaging tools that support diagnostic confidence, treatment planning, and clinical decision-making while helping improve workflow efficiency.

Dr. Serdar Mutlu, Chairman of Sonomed Imaging Center &Laboratory, said: "We are proud to bring the Middle East's first uMR Jupiter 5T to Istanbul. Together with the uCT 960+, these advanced systems will support greater diagnostic confidence, clinical excellence, and innovation in healthcare. This milestone reflects our commitment to providing patients and physicians with access to world-class imaging technologies."

Prof. Dr. Kaan Meriç, Member of United Imaging's Global Strategic Advisory Board and Scientific Director of 5 Tesla Clinical Research Türkiye, commented: "This installation represents an important milestone in expanding access to advanced medical imaging technologies in Türkiye. Beyond supporting clinical diagnosis and patient care, the uMR Jupiter 5T and uCT 960+ provide a powerful platform for research, education, and scientific collaboration. These systems will enable clinicians and researchers to explore new areas of application and further advance knowledge across a wide range of disease groups."

Amit Kumar Singh, General Manager at United Imaging Healthcare, said, "Advanced imaging plays an important role in both patient care and scientific discovery. By introducing the uMR Jupiter 5T to Türkiye, we hope to support clinicians in addressing challenging clinical questions while providing researchers with new opportunities to explore the mechanisms of disease. We are pleased to work alongside Sonomed and Sezin Medical Imaging to bring these capabilities to the local healthcare community, and we look forward to continuing this partnership to support better healthcare outcomes for patients and the continued advancement of medicine in Türkiye."

As the collaboration continues, United Imaging, Sonomed, and Sezin Medical Imaging remain committed to bringing new capabilities and opportunities to the healthcare community, supporting the ongoing development of healthcare.

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