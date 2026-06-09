U.S. Fiber Connectivity Provider Will Leverage Industry Best Practices to Boost Business Agility, Accelerate Innovation and Lower Costs for Enterprise Clients

Netcracker Technology announced today that Lightpath has extended and expanded its deployment of Netcracker's Digital OSS offerings. The modernization and expansion program for Lightpath will leverage best practices and advanced functionality within Netcracker's OSS platform to drive greater business agility, innovation and operational efficiency.

As part of its broader strategy, Lightpath is building a world-class suite of applications designed to support and scale its business, enhancing end-to-end visibility, automation and service delivery. Netcracker is providing its full-stack OSS suite, including Order Management, Service Inventory, Service Provisioning Activation and Discovery Reconciliation to support high-speed fiber connectivity services for Lightpath's clients. This evolution strengthens Lightpath's ability to operate with increased flexibility and full autonomy as it continues to advance its technology and operational foundation.

"As we continue to expand our AI-grade network across the country, provide access to hyperscalers, data centers, more than 18,000 enterprise locations and support 5G deployments for major wireless carriers, it's critical that our operations scale quickly, offer flexible and agile options and give us a future-proof foundation for delivering reliable and secure services to our customers," said Jason Tibbs, Chief Information Officer at Lightpath. "A key priority for us is building a world-class suite of applications that gives us complete control over our technology stack and enables us to operate with full independence and autonomy. Netcracker has been a trusted partner throughout our evolution, and this continued investment helps ensure we have the scalable, self-sufficient operational foundation needed to support our long-term growth and deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers."

"Lightpath is building something genuinely different a technology stack engineered for full operational autonomy at scale," said Benedetto Spaziani, Senior Vice President of Global Markets at Netcracker. "This requires a partner willing to go deep, not just deploy software, and this expanded engagement reflects the complexity and ambition of what Lightpath is executing and our confidence in where they're taking their operational foundation."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps service providers around the world transform and grow in the digital economy. For more than three decades, our innovative AI-native digital platforms, value-focused services and unmatched delivery track record have enabled customers to modernize operations, improve customer experience and accelerate growth. With leadership in key areas including AI-driven operations, monetization, customer engagement, automation, 5G and industry-specific solutions, Netcracker helps service providers accelerate their telco to techco evolution and achieve sustainable business value. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

About Lightpath

Lightpath owns, builds, and operates an AI-grade, all-fiber network across major U.S. metro markets, delivering high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for cloud, data center, and mission-critical enterprise workloads. Purpose-built for scale and resilience, Lightpath supports dark fiber, wavelength, and Ethernet services, paired with hands-on engineering and direct operational accountability. For more than 30 years, enterprises, public-sector organizations, and educational institutions have trusted Lightpath to power essential systems and innovation. Lightpath is jointly owned by Optimum Communications, Inc. (NYSE: OPTU) and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609672608/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com